Emory Healthcare closes Wesley Woods psychiatric beds, expands at Decatur

A spokeswoman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in written statements that the expansion and renovation at Emory Decatur would “streamline treatment options and increase access to services for patients.”

“Behavioral health services at Emory Decatur Hospital will be able to accommodate the volumes of behavioral health services previously provided at Emory University Hospital at Wesley Woods,” read statements provided by the Emory Healthcare spokeswoman, Janet Christenbury.

Emory Wesley Woods Hospital will still remain open for services, including addiction treatment and addicts who also have psychiatric problems.

Emory did not answer a reporter’s questions asking how many beds would be lost or gained overall in the shifts, or how many psychiatrist positions would be gained or lost. The response focused instead on its offerings of an updated range of services to the patients formerly at Wesley Woods, with a goal of providing treatment that can safely lead patients to less restrictive options.

The website for Emory Wesley Woods said it had 44 beds for adult psychiatric care. Emory Decatur’s announcement said it will have 32 inpatient beds.

Emory Healthcare said the new and renovated units at Emory Decatur would span 30,000 square feet on three floors of the hospital. They include services that are gaining popularity such as ketamine infusions, as well as intensive outpatient care designed to help people transition from inpatient care.

Roland Behm, an advocate for mental health patients and their families, agreed that in general, a focus solely on inpatient beds needs to change to a focus on much greater access to all ranges of mental health services. Behm said if people get regular care more often, maybe they won’t need to cycle in and out of crisis beds.

However, he said, there is already a large deficit of mental health care in Georgia and the inpatient beds are crucial.

If Emory’s moves reduce the number of metro Atlanta’s inpatient psychiatric beds further, “Clearly, it just makes a very difficult situation even worse,” said Behm, co-founder of the Georgia Mental Health Policy Partnership. “The demand isn’t going down. The demand is there.”

Metro Atlanta’s shortage of psychiatric services was made worse when Wellstar Health System shut down Atlanta Medical Center in 2022, one of the few hospitals with inpatient psychiatric beds.

On Thursday night, a check of hospital capacity showed that every general hospital in DeKalb County was warning ambulances that they were too full to take psychiatric patients.

