AJC’s D. Orlando Ledbetter named winner of Bill Nunn Memorial Award

Ledbetter will be presented with the award during the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio, in August. Winners are not members of the Hall of Fame but are commemorated with a plaque inside the Hall of Fame Museum.

“I am honored and humbled to be named as the Nunn Award winner this year, and it is always wonderful to be cited by a group of your peers,” Ledbetter said. “As a product of an HBCU at Howard, it is a particular pleasure to me to receive an award named for Bill Nunn Jr. It has been an honor to serve the Pro Football Writers of America as a vice president, president and member of the board over the past several years. It is a joy to cover the NFL along with the people and stories that make the game what it is today. I look forward to receiving this award in Canton and share my joy with my family, friends, co-workers and peers.”

Ledbetter has covered the Falcons for the AJC since 2006. He covered the Michael Vick dogfighting case, Bobby Petrino’s less-than-one-season tenure and the Falcons’ Super Bowl appearance in 2016. Ledbetter also helped cover the Bengals for the Cincinnati Enquirer and the Packers for the Milwaukee Journal and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee representing Atlanta and is part of the Seniors Selection Committee. He also is a past president of the Professional Football Writers of America.

Ledbetter was a finalist for the award for the second consecutive year. Other finalists this year were Mary Kay Cabot, Vic Carucci, Jeff Legwold and Barry Wilner.

Ledbetter was named the Georgia Sportswriter of the Year in 2023 by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

“This award affirms what we in Atlanta have known for years,” AJC Editor in Chief Leroy Chapman said. “Darryl is an extraordinary talent and a first-rate journalist. He belongs in Canton.”

Past winners of the Bill Nunn Award include Peter King, Len Pasquarelli, Chris Mortensen, John Clayton, Jarrett Bell and Jim Trotter.

This year’s Hall of Fame weekend will be Aug. 3-5.