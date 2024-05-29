Charlie Condon tabbed as No. 1 overall pick in ESPN’s updated mock draft

Georgia has had little issue producing No. 1 overall picks of late, with Travon Walker going No. 1 overall in the 2022 NFL draft and Anthony Edwards taken with the first pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

Georgia baseball star Charlie Condon may be the next top overall pick, as ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel has Condon landing with the Cleveland Guardians at No. 1 in ESPN’s 2024 MLB Mock Draft.

“How this pick plays out isn’t a done deal by any stretch (I’d bet it won’t be until draft day, likely later in the day), so acting like this is likely to be any one player would be premature,” McDaniel wrote. “Given what I know right now, I’ll go with the consensus best player.”