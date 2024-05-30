Backyard chickens in Georgia, elsewhere making people sick, CDC warns

Following 109 illnesses and 33 hospitalizations across 29 states, the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning to chicken owners. Backyard poultry flocks are spreading salmonella.

“Backyard poultry, such as chickens and ducks, can carry Salmonella germs even if they look healthy and clean,” the CDC reported. “These germs can easily spread to anything in the areas where the poultry live and roam.

“You can get sick from touching your backyard poultry or anything in their environment and then touching your mouth or food and swallowing Salmonella germs.”

Two cases of the bacterial infection have been reported in Georgia. Of the 109 infected across the country, 40% were hospitalized. Around 43% of those infected were children under 5 years old. No deaths were reported.

“The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses,” according to the report’s epidemiologic data.

“This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.”

Public health officials interviewed 70 of those infected, and 73% of them reported coming into contact with backyard poultry within a week before they became sick. A common poultry supplier has not been identified.

Salmonella bacteria is responsible for 1.35 million infections, 420 deaths and 26,500 hospitalizations in the U.S. each year. Symptoms, ranging from fever to stomach cramps, usually begin between six hours and six days after infection. While some people require hospitalization, most recover from the illness without treatment.

To prevent infection, the CDC recommended washing your hands after playing with pets, never eating or drinking around high-risk animals (cats, dogs, chickens, turtles and lizards) and keeping pet habitats clean.