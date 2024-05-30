BreakingNews
Third confirmed human bird flu case in U.S. raises stakes for Georgia
Pulse

Backyard chickens in Georgia, elsewhere making people sick, CDC warns

Salmonella from poultry in 29 states sends 33 people to the hospital

Salmonella outbreak in 48 states linked to chicks, ducklings
By
16 minutes ago

Following 109 illnesses and 33 hospitalizations across 29 states, the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning to chicken owners. Backyard poultry flocks are spreading salmonella.

“Backyard poultry, such as chickens and ducks, can carry Salmonella germs even if they look healthy and clean,” the CDC reported. “These germs can easily spread to anything in the areas where the poultry live and roam.

“You can get sick from touching your backyard poultry or anything in their environment and then touching your mouth or food and swallowing Salmonella germs.”

ExploreSalmonella: What is it and how to avoid it

Two cases of the bacterial infection have been reported in Georgia. Of the 109 infected across the country, 40% were hospitalized. Around 43% of those infected were children under 5 years old. No deaths were reported.

“The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses,” according to the report’s epidemiologic data.

“This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.”

Public health officials interviewed 70 of those infected, and 73% of them reported coming into contact with backyard poultry within a week before they became sick. A common poultry supplier has not been identified.

ExploreEmory expert on why we should care about bird flu: ‘No one wants another pandemic’

Salmonella bacteria is responsible for 1.35 million infections, 420 deaths and 26,500 hospitalizations in the U.S. each year. Symptoms, ranging from fever to stomach cramps, usually begin between six hours and six days after infection. While some people require hospitalization, most recover from the illness without treatment.

To prevent infection, the CDC recommended washing your hands after playing with pets, never eating or drinking around high-risk animals (cats, dogs, chickens, turtles and lizards) and keeping pet habitats clean.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE
Emory closes Wesley Woods psychiatric beds, expands at Decatur

Credit: The AJC

AJC’s D. Orlando Ledbetter named winner of Bill Nunn Memorial Award
1h ago

Credit: AP

If Trump is convicted in New York, what happens next?

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

EXCLUSIVE
‘New’ Georgia system to monitor campaign donations turned out to be a bust

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

EXCLUSIVE
‘New’ Georgia system to monitor campaign donations turned out to be a bust

Credit: TNS

Atlanta auditor advises airport to avoid potential conflicts of interest
The Latest

3 Georgia cities ranked among best (and worst) places to raise a family
2h ago
Forest bathing: Immerse yourself in nature for better health
From syphilis to gonorrhea, WHO flags ‘major increase’ in STIs worldwide
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Pride Run, Butterfly Festival
Why people are leaving their Black Greek organizations
If Trump is convicted in New York, what happens next?