Biden agrees to June debate against Trump in Atlanta
BREAKING: Biden agrees to June debate against Trump in Atlanta

This combination of photos show President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate on Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By
28 minutes ago

President Joe Biden said he has accepted an invitation from CNN for a June 27 debate in Atlanta against former President Donald Trump, setting the stage for a potential summer showdown in a pivotal battleground state.

“Over to you, Donald,” Biden said in a statement confirming the debate, which would be held at the cable network’s Atlanta studios with no audience. Trump responded that he’s “ready and willing to debate” Biden in June and another proposed debate in September.

The agreement doesn’t ensure the debate will take place, but it appears to end a long-running feud over the timing and format of showdowns between the two rivals, who are competing in a rematch after Biden’s 2020 victory.

Biden on Wednesday jettisoned the bipartisan commission that has organized White House debates for decades and proposed a new schedule, with a pair of debates in June and September.

The showdown would bring more attention to Georgia, one of a handful of competitive states that both campaigns are fighting fiercely to win in November.

Biden became the first Democratic presidential contender to capture the state in nearly three decades when he narrowly defeated Trump in 2020. U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock followed with upset victories in 2021 and 2022.

But Republicans see Georgia as a linchpin in Trump’s reelection campaign and promise to devote resources to flipping back the state despite deep, and lingering, fissures among local Republicans over his comeback bid.

Polls show a tight race between the two rivals in Georgia. Both campaigns worry about reforging the coalitions that powered their previous victories in a state once so solidly conservative that presidential contenders hardly bothered to visit.

Trump scored a solid 5-point victory over Hillary Rodham Clinton in Georgia in 2016, but Democrats flipped suburban Cobb, Gwinnett and Henry counties for the first time in decades. Those victories heralded a trend that would play out over the next three election cycles, as more independent and moderate voters in the suburbs fueled Democratic gains.

Four years later, Biden became the first Democrat to capture Georgia since Bill Clinton’s 1992 victory. But Democrats are now fretting that the tenuous alliance of Black voters, swing suburbanites and liberals is fraying amid frustration with Biden’s agenda.

About the Author

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

