How to apply for Masters tickets: Window to submit for 2025 tournament opens Saturday

The window to apply for highly coveted Masters Tournament tickets begins June 1.
By Caitlyn Stroh-Page – Athens
8 minutes ago

Few sports tickets are as coveted as those for the Masters Tournament.

The highly regulated tickets are distributed via lottery and applicants often submit for years before being selected — if ever.

The window to apply for 2025 Masters Tournament tickets opens Saturday.

Below is everything you need to know about the ticket application process.

How to apply for 2025 Masters tickets

Those interested in applying for Masters tickets can create an account on the Masters website and complete the application between June 1-20.

Applicants may submit for practice rounds and tournament days. You must use a permanent residential address to apply, and there is a limit of one application per address, according to the Masters ticketing FAQ page.

Applicants will need to supply their social security number and a form of payment.

ExploreCharges against Masters champion Scottie Scheffler dropped after arrest outside PGA Championship

When will I know if I am selected for Masters tickets?

Selected applicants will receive an email confirmation from the Masters once the lottery process is closed.

According to GolfWeek, applicants will be informed if they are selected by late July.

Tickets will be mailed to the applicant address on file in March 2025.

How much do Masters tickets cost?

While 2025 prices have not been made public, in 2024, practice rounds tickets cost $100 and tournament rounds were $140.

Is there a way to directly purchase Masters tickets without going through the lottery?

The Masters lottery is the only official ticket distribution, however people often will attempt to re-sell on third-party platforms such as StubHub or Ticketmaster.

“The resale of any Masters ticket is strictly prohibited,” according to the Masters website. “Holders of tickets acquired from third parties, by whatever means, may be excluded from attendance to the Tournament.”

When is the 2025 Masters Tournament?

The 2025 Masters week is April 7-13 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Scottie Scheffler receives the green jacket from 2023 winner Jon Rahm at the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 14, 2024. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
