UPDATE | 6 men shot in DeKalb after fight ends in gunfire, police say

Six men were shot Thursday night after a fight between two groups ended in gunfire, according to DeKalb County police.

Shortly after 9 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Greenway Drive near Decatur, where they found all six with gunshot wounds, police said. All of the injured were taken to local hospitals for treatment of injuries, but none were believed to be life-threatening.

“Initial information indicates two groups of males were involved in a verbal altercation that quickly led to gunfire,” Lt. Shane Smith said in an emailed statement late Thursday.