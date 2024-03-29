A.M. ATL: ⚾️ Welcome back, Bravos

Morning, y’all! Happy just-a-few-hours-until-spring-break to all those celebrating. I’ll be among the folks taking off next week — and the lovely Leon Stafford will steer the ship in my stead.

EYES ON THE PRIZE

Credit: AP Credit: AP

It’s been a long, cold winter since the Braves capped off their multi-record-breaking 2023 season with an early playoff exit. Against the stinking Phillies, no less.

But that’s all over now.

A new chapter starts today at 3:05 p.m., when the home team finally launches a new campaign in (where else?) Philadelphia. To get ready, A.M. ATL touched base with AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano for a little insight — and one restaurant recommendation.

Is the “World Series or bust” talk real? How are they handling that?

I think it’s real — especially because the Braves were the ones who said it early in spring training. They’ve been noticeably more vocal, at least publicly, about that goal. And why shouldn’t they be? They probably have the best roster in baseball, so yes, it should be World Series or bust.

This team seems to have more fun than just about anyone else in baseball. Does that help?

Totally. The way players describe it is like this: They’re with one another every single day for eight-plus months, and they spend more time at work than with their families. ... The home run dances, the funny dugout shenanigans, the clubhouse jokes are all things that get the Braves through a long season.

Who’s the most fun on the team?

Mannnn, this is tough. They all have their fun. The relievers are hilarious, and have a great bond. Travis d’Arnaud and Matt Olson always make fun of one another. Spencer Strider has a terrific sense of humor. And don’t forget Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Orlando Arcia, who are always playfully ribbing one another.

Who’s your surprise player to watch out for this year?

I’ve been saying [new outfielder] Jarred Kelenic. His spring struggles worried Braves fans, but I think Atlanta is the perfect fit for him. There isn’t much pressure in that lineup because of all the great hitters.

Another pleasant development that I think will occur: Michael Harris II is going to take a huge step this season. Be ready for a massive year from him.

Bonus question: What’s the one food/dish/restaurant you always get when the team plays in that city?

This is a great question. I would say it’s Campo’s Philly Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia. A few years ago, I started going there so often that Mia, part of the family who owns it, started knowing my name. They’re great people there, and their food is delicious.

It just so happens that Philly is the first stop for the 2024 Braves.

Indeed it is! Make sure to follow @JustinCToscano for all the latest throughout the season. You can also subscribe and stream the Braves Report podcast or get updates by email.

SINE DIE, DONE

The final day of the Georgia’s legislative session wrapped up shortly before 1 a.m. Find a quick recap of key issues below — and click here for more.

Everything approved by the legislature must be signed by Gov. Brian Kemp before it becomes law.

MORE TOP STORIES

» State authorities say a massive investigation into contraband at Georgia prisons led to the arrest of 150 people — including eight Department of Corrections employees.

» Equity, involvement and an empathic ear: Seven Atlanta Public Schools students told us what they want in the district’s new superintendent.

» The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Buckhead’s Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, accusing it of firing a Black chef after he reported discrimination.

TRANSPARENCY TO COME?

The construction of Atlanta’s new public safety training center is scheduled to finish later this year. There’s been little public transparency to date on the controversial $109 million project, but that may finally change — whether through City Council pressure or a lawsuit filed by the UGA School of Law’s First Amendment Clinic.

» Video: High above Midtown, training center protesters removed from crane

ANOTHER ONE

Dejounte Murray’s last-second jumper gave the Hawks a 123-122 overtime win against the Celtics. That’s the second time Atlanta beat the NBA’s best team in four days.

More sports highlights:

PEACHTREE TRAINING

Kiddos can run in the one-mile version of the AJC Peachtree Road Race for free this year. But here’s how to train ‘em up for the big one, if they wanna join.

WEEKEND FESTIVITIES

Metro Atlanta is hopping with Easter-related activities this weekend — but there’s plenty more, too, including classic cars in Cobb and an arts festival in Fulton.

» Jonesboro High band performing at White House Easter Egg Roll

ON THIS DATE

March 29, 1979

A partial meltdown at Pennsylvania’s Three Mile Island nuclear plant marked the most serious of such events in American history. While no definitive proof of health effects on workers or the surrounding community ever surfaced, it really freaked folks out and led to a whole host of new safety protocols.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

AJC photographer John Spink captured construction workers pouring concrete into forms at the site of a future West Midtown apartment complex.

ONE MORE THING

Before we go, enjoy this little tidbit: Punxsutawney Phil, Pennsylvania’s allegedly immortal weather-predicting groundhog, is a new father. His wife Phyliss had two babies. As of press time, there was no word on the ... virility of Georgia’s Gen. Beauregard Lee.

