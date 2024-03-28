Home Depot has more than 2,000 stores and distribution centers in the U.S. SRS has more than 2,500 sales team members, a fleet of more than 4,000 trucks and 760 locations in the U.S.

The huge gambit is an extension of Home Depot’s forays into the huge and fragmented market for the contractors who do projects for homeowners and builders. It is an enormous bet: The purchase is more than twice the price of Home Depot’s purchase of HD Supply four years ago.

The company believes it now has “an addressable market” — that is, business it can go after — now to be $1 trillion. The purchase of SRS adds $50 billion to that, the company said Thursday.

Decker said the combination of the companies’ networks and Home Depot’s diverse product line “provides the residential pro customer with more fulfillment and service options than ever before. I look forward to welcoming the entire SRS team to The Home Depot and capturing the exciting opportunity ahead.”

The acquisition will be funded by a mixture of cash and debt, Home Depot said. The SRS management team will remain with the company.

“We are looking forward to combining our differentiated assets and capabilities, including our extensive branch network, experienced sales team, robust trade credit offering, and order management system, geared at serving the complex project purchase occasion, with The Home Depot’s competitive advantages,” Dan Tinker, SRS president and CEO, said in the release. “We believe this will enable us to better serve pros and continue growing in our large and highly fragmented market.”

