Home Depot buys SRS Distribution in huge play for home contractors

Vinings-based Fortune 500 retailer to buy Texas firm for $18.3 billion, seeking more business from professional renovation companies and builders
FILE - Shopping carts are parked outside a Home Depot in Philadelphia on Sept. 21, 2022. Home Depot is buying SRS Distribution, a materials provider for professionals, in a deal valued at approximately $18.25 billion. The home improvement retailer said Thursday, March 28, 2024, that the acquisition will help speed up its growth with the contractors. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

47 minutes ago

Home Depot, the home improvement giant, said Thursday it will buy SRS Distribution for $18.3 billion, the largest acquisition ever by the company, as the retailer pushes deeper into the market serving residential contractors.

Texas-based SRS serves several sectors of the home renovation market, including roofers, landscapers and companies that install pools.

“SRS is an industry leader with a proven track record of profitable growth across verticals,” Home Depot Chairman, President and CEO Ted Decker said in a news release. “SRS’s ability to build leadership positions in each of its trade verticals while generating significant revenue growth is a testament to its strong vision, leadership, culture and execution. SRS has built a robust and successful platform that will accelerate our growth with the residential professional customer while presenting future opportunities with the specialty trade pro.”

Home Depot has more than 2,000 stores and distribution centers in the U.S. SRS has more than 2,500 sales team members, a fleet of more than 4,000 trucks and 760 locations in the U.S.

The huge gambit is an extension of Home Depot’s forays into the huge and fragmented market for the contractors who do projects for homeowners and builders. It is an enormous bet: The purchase is more than twice the price of Home Depot’s purchase of HD Supply four years ago.

The company believes it now has “an addressable market” — that is, business it can go after — now to be $1 trillion. The purchase of SRS adds $50 billion to that, the company said Thursday.

Decker said the combination of the companies’ networks and Home Depot’s diverse product line “provides the residential pro customer with more fulfillment and service options than ever before. I look forward to welcoming the entire SRS team to The Home Depot and capturing the exciting opportunity ahead.”

The acquisition will be funded by a mixture of cash and debt, Home Depot said. The SRS management team will remain with the company.

“We are looking forward to combining our differentiated assets and capabilities, including our extensive branch network, experienced sales team, robust trade credit offering, and order management system, geared at serving the complex project purchase occasion, with The Home Depot’s competitive advantages,” Dan Tinker, SRS president and CEO, said in the release. “We believe this will enable us to better serve pros and continue growing in our large and highly fragmented market.”

This is a breaking news story. Return to ajc.com for updates.

