Jonesboro High marching band to perform at White House Easter Egg Roll

Lynel Goodwin, director of the Jonesboro High School Majestic Marching Cardinals, leads a Thursday afternoon practice. Upperclassmen from the band will be featured performers Monday at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. (Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

By
33 minutes ago

The Jonesboro High School marching band is on quite a roll.

In January, the Majestic Marching Cardinals were featured in an Apple Music commercial alongside Atlanta superstar Usher to promote his Super Bowl halftime performance. And the band is booked for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City in November. Now you can add the White House to their high-stepping list of credits.

First lady Jill Biden announced Thursday that upperclassmen from the band will be featured performers at Monday’s annual White House Easter Egg Roll. The first lady surprised the band with a “virtual visit” to extend the invitation following an after-school rehearsal.

“Hi, Jonesboro. How are you?” Biden said as students gasped and applauded when she appeared on a large screen in the band room. “I can’t wait until you come to the White House.”

The band responded by playing what director Lynel Goodwin described as “just a taste” of their performance.

The Cardinals will be among four bands performing during the egg roll.

Credit: Submitted

About the Author

Joyner has been with the AJC since 2010 as a member of the investigations and politics team.

