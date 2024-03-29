Georgia Legislature adopts age verification for social media platforms

Georgia lawmakers adopted legislation that requires schools to teach students about the dangers and uses of social media while also requiring platforms to confirm users’ ages.

Senate Bill 351, a priority of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, passed the Senate early Friday nearly half an hour past midnight, following Sine Die, the end of the legislative session.

The legislation, if signed into law, would require the state Department of Education to establish “model programs” for teaching online safety, with information about mental health, disinformation, misinformation and the risks of sharing information online, among other dangers of using the internet.