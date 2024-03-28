Georgia lawmakers to consider dozens of issues in frenetic finale to session

But sharp rifts remain over other measures during the do-or-die day. Lawmakers have bickered for weeks over proposals to hike judicial pay and scale back lucrative Georgia incentives that have made the state a haven for film and TV projects.

Numerous election-related measures have also stirred up controversy. Lawmakers could vote on new rules governing challenges to voters’ eligibility, allow election officials to reduce the number of voting machines and criminalize “deepfake” political ads.

And Democrats are hoping for a last-ditch push to extend health care insurance to more Georgians after a Medicaid expansion measure failed to emerge from a gridlocked state Senate committee.

Plenty of surprise measures and last-minute initiatives also surface during the chaotic day, which starts at 10 a.m. and often ends after midnight, as lawmakers race to pass dozens of bills with little or no time to vet each one.

The pressure of the Sine Die deadline often sparks a legislative frenzy to pass measures before the clock runs out — and leaves Gov. Brian Kemp with 40 days to sign or veto each measure.

Other significant measures are already in the books or awaiting the governor’s approval. Kemp has signed measures to combat antisemitism and give a state commission power to punish “rogue” prosecutors.

He’ll also consider whether to approve legislation to loosen hospital regulations, speed up income tax cuts, require cash bail for 30 new crimes and restrict certain lawsuits targeting both insurance companies and motor carriers.

‘Frankenbill’ frenzy

Some of the most contentious measures still pending under the Gold Dome were glommed together into a “Frankenbill” that took a first-term Democrat’s suicide-prevention measure and tacked on four unrelated culture war items at once.

Now, the legislation includes provisions that would restrict transgender students from using bathrooms or locker rooms that don’t align with their gender identity. Another would create a system that allows parents to be notified every time their child checks a book or item out from a school library.

State Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta, called it a collection of a “number of wrongheaded culture war bills” aimed at LGBTQ rights. It was pressed at the urging of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who wants to boost his credentials ahead of a likely 2026 bid for governor.

Those measures, along with other red-meat efforts adopted by the Senate, face an uncertain future in the House, where Speaker Jon Burns and his allies have served as a more moderate counterbalance to Jones.

Meanwhile, House leaders are pressuring the Senate to take up a measure to place short-term restrictions on mining near the Okefenokee Swamp.

The House overwhelmingly adopted the measure amid outcry over an effort by Twin Pines Minerals to establish a 582-acre mine on the fringes of the swamp that has sparked a national conservation campaign.

Though it wouldn’t prevent the mine from going forward, it would pause permitting of new mines that use the same sort of “dragline” technique that the Alabama company plans to employ. Supporters, however, are skeptical it will pass the Senate.

Another major debate revolves around immigration measures that gained traction after the slaying of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student. A Venezuelan national who authorities say entered the U.S. illegally is charged with her killing.

GOP leaders have invoked her death to push a pair of measures. House Bill 1105 would require law enforcement officers to verify the immigration status of people they arrest, and House Bill 301 would let citizens sue government officials they accuse of not enforcing immigration laws.

With little power to make or break legislation on their own, Democrats will look to make their mark in other ways.

Legislative leaders are encouraging their caucus to take up delaying tactics and vote en masse against key proposals to protest a refusal to boost Medicaid. State Rep. Michelle Au, a Johns Creek physician, was among several Democrats who made a final plea for Republicans to back an expansion.

“You ran for office. You chose to lead. Why are you still so afraid? What are you waiting for?”