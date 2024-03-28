The Atlanta Track Club is “focused on making running and walking, cross country and track and field accessible to everyone,” CEO Rich Kenah said. That’s why, for the first time in the event’s 38-year history, the Microsoft Peachtree Junior will be free for any child who wants to participate.

Microsoft and the track club announced today that the company will cover registration fees for all Peachtree Junior participants this year.

“Cost can be a barrier for some, which is why our Kilometer Kids program is free to all. We — and the children of Atlanta — thank Microsoft for joining us in our mission and taking it one step further at Peachtree Junior,” Kenah said in a press release.

“We’ve been teaming up with Atlanta Track Club and their Kilometer Kids program for the past few years to foster opportunities for youth to learn and grow through technology and physical activity,” said Monica Robbins, director of sports partnerships at Microsoft. “The positive impact we have seen through the program has made us passionate about making running and STEM fun and accessible to every curious kid, so we’re thrilled to sponsor all kids to run free at this year’s Peachtree Junior.”

Microsoft has been the official technology partner of the Atlanta Track Club since 2022, focusing on youth programs and events.

The partnership integrates STEM activities into the Kilometer Kids program, including coding a running-themed video game, using a micro:bit device to create their own personal step counters, and developing an arcade game starring mascot Pete the Peach.

STEM activities will again be offered this year at both the race and Expo.

As in years past, the Peachtree Junior will be July 3, with runners crossing the same finish line at Piedmont Park as participants in the 55th Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race the next day.

The kids’ race will feature a series of mile runs for ages 6-14, a dash for ages 6 and younger, and a heptathlon in the Track and Field Zone offering the chance to try out the shot put, mini-hurdles, standing broad jump and more.

Gates will open 7:45 a.m. July 3, when participants can pick up their numbers. The day’s events will include:

8 a.m.: Microsoft STEM Activities, The Home Depot Tent, Track and Field Zone, and photo op station open

8:30 a.m.: Dash start waves begin

9 a.m.: Mile start waves begin

9:45 a.m.: Mile awards ceremony on main stage

10:30 a.m.: Event concludes

The first 3,000 children to register are guaranteed a medal and a T-shirt. You can register your young runner on the Atlanta Track Club website.