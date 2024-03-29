Athens, welcome to the ice your ... Rock Lobsters?

The team will have a spiffed-up venue at the Classic Center complex, said arena general manager Danny Bryant. The Classic Center, located downtown near the University of Georgia’s campus, began construction on a $151 million arena expansion a year ago.

It’s just one of several endeavors to bring the sport to Georgia puckheads.

In metro Atlanta, efforts are underway to lure an NHL franchise. Never mind that two NHL teams previously fled the state for Canada. Or a recent statement from the league’s top executive that there are no plans for NHL expansion.

On Tuesday, Forsyth County commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding for $225 million in bond financing for a proposed 18,500-seat arena at The Gathering at South Forsyth, contingent on developer Vernon Krause landing an NHL team.

Earlier this month, Anson Carter, an NHL player for more than a decade, said he’s part of a group looking to build an arena at North Point Mall and attract an NHL team.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in October the league isn’t looking to expand. Rumors, however, persist because the Arizona Coyotes could opt to relocate due to struggles obtaining land for a new arena.

The obvious question, in Atlanta, Athens and across Georgia: Is there enough of a fanbase to make the sport viable here?

“I think more hockey is good for everybody,” said Bryant. “There’s an appetite for it.”

Athens resident Chris Workman, who often attends UGA club hockey games with his family, agrees. “As long as it’s good hockey and not a goon league, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” he said.

Finalists for the Athens team’s name include Rock Lobsters and Panic, which are nods to local bands the B-52s and Widespread Panic, as well as two other options, the Owls and Athenians. A coaching search is underway, and player signings will begin this summer, said team executive vice president Scott Hull, who previously worked with a team in the ECHL, the NHL’s equivalent of a “AA” affiliate.

Credit: Nell Carroll Credit: Nell Carroll

The arena project, aided by $34 million in taxpayer dollars, increases capacity from 2,000 to 5,500 for sporting events and 8,500 for concerts and conventions. The Classic Center is home to the UGA men’s and women’s club hockey teams. As part of the expansion, space will be devoted to artifacts from the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, previously housed in Macon.

Athens joins an expanding hockey landscape across the state.

The Atlanta Gladiators, based in Duluth since 2003, and the Savannah Ghost Pirates both play in the ECHL.

The Macon Mayhem, which moved from Augusta, is part of the SPHL, an independent minor league based in North Carolina. The Columbus River Dragons play in the FPHL, the same league Athens will be in, and is currently atop the standings.

Some are already predicting success to come out of the state.

“It is my opinion, with this new team in (Athens) and the people that are operating this new team, the battle for the leading team in the league is probably going to be in Georgia,” said FPHL commissioner Don Kirnan.