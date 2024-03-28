Security guard shot at East Atlanta Village bar

A security guard at a popular East Atlanta Village bar was shot while trying to break up a group of unruly men Wednesday night, according to officials.

Atlanta police said they got the 911 call about a person shot at The EARL on Flat Shoals Avenue around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. The man, whose name was not released, was described as alert when he was taken to a hospital.

Investigators believe the victim asked the group to leave when an altercation broke out between them. One of the men pulled out a handgun and fired at the guard, police said.