Top-10 national basketball recruits have become nearly an annual thing in Georgia. They’ve recently included NBA stars Jaylen Brown, Anthony Edwards, Collin Sexton, Wendell Carter and Scoot Henderson.
This year’s AJC all-classification boys player of the year, McEachern’s Ace Bailey, is the 10th of those in 10 years.
“He definitely has generational talent, like the others,” said McEachern coach Tremayne Anchrum, also Jaylen Brown’s AAU coach 10 years ago. “Jaylen Brown is the closest because of all the things he could do on the court, which we’re seeing now for the Celtics. He could defend, shoot, finish at the rim and make plays for others. Ace has all of that, and he’s just 17. He should still be a junior. Doesn’t turn 18 until mid-August.”
This year’s AJC all-classification girls player of the year, Danielle Carnegie, already had made a name for herself in Georgia girls basketball circles before arriving at Class 7A Grayson for the 2023-24 school year.
After all, the 5-foot-9 guard was a two-time first-team all-state selection at Class 6A Rockdale County and one of the state’s top college prospects. But she took things to another level in her senior season, averaging 21 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.9 steals in helping lead Grayson to a 32-0 season and the first girls basketball state championship in school history.
Bailey and Carnegie head the AJC’s postseason lists of high school basketball superlatives, and you can look and see where your favorite high school hooper was honored our our lists below.
