Top-10 national basketball recruits have become nearly an annual thing in Georgia. They’ve recently included NBA stars Jaylen Brown, Anthony Edwards, Collin Sexton, Wendell Carter and Scoot Henderson.

This year’s AJC all-classification boys player of the year, McEachern’s Ace Bailey, is the 10th of those in 10 years.

“He definitely has generational talent, like the others,” said McEachern coach Tremayne Anchrum, also Jaylen Brown’s AAU coach 10 years ago. “Jaylen Brown is the closest because of all the things he could do on the court, which we’re seeing now for the Celtics. He could defend, shoot, finish at the rim and make plays for others. Ace has all of that, and he’s just 17. He should still be a junior. Doesn’t turn 18 until mid-August.”