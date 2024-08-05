A.M. ATL: Trump delights in dissing Atlanta, Georgia

Morning, y’all! Welcome back. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s and scattered storms today.

South Georgia, meanwhile, is bracing for potentially “historic” rainfall and tornadoes, thanks to the newly minted Hurricane Debby. More on that momentarily.

Today’s newsletter also includes more students heading back to class, a Braves ace returning to the mound and an upcoming Atlanta concert celebrating Jimmy Carter.

But first: another former president’s penchant for using the Peach State as a pincushion.

***

TRASH TALKER

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

If Donald Trump harbors something beyond contempt for the good state of Georgia, he’s sure got a funny way of showing it.

The former president began his weekend rally in Atlanta by ripping his hosts at Georgia State University (and suggesting the school could … somehow manipulate election results). He dubbed the city itself “a killing field” and said the state has “gone to hell” under the leadership of Gov. Brian Kemp.

Kemp, of course, is a fellow Republican — and significantly more popular around these parts.

“A lot of Republicans like me might just decide not to vote at all in the presidential election because of stupid antics like tonight,” former GOP state legislator Allen Peake told the AJC afterward. “Trump may have just lost Georgia.”

Beyond reactions like that, little of this is new.

The intraparty battle with Kemp goes back several years, and Atlanta and Fulton County (where he’s under criminal indictment) are favorite Trump punching bags.

Remember the “crime infested” comments aimed at John Lewis in 2017?

Nevertheless, the AJC’s Matt Kempner stopped by Piedmont Park on Sunday. And the folks he chatted with seem to like the city just fine.

Self-described Trump voter Lida Moulder said crime “doesn’t seem any different than anywhere else.” And Denaya Key, a 32-year-old Army veteran with daughter in tow?

“I think Atlanta is a pretty decent place to live,” she said.

Read the full dispatch right here, and stay tuned to Politically Georgia for the latest as we rapidly approach November’s election.

***

THE WEEK AHEAD

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

🍎 Monday: Schools in DeKalb, Fayette, Fulton and Gwinnett counties start their new year. Black Restaurant Week (which is actually two weeks!) is underway.

🙏 Tuesday: Visitation and celebration of life services held in Carroll County for members of the Nelons gospel group killed in a recent plane crash. The Georgia Elections Board meets to revisit controversial new rules.

⚾️ Wednesday: The Braves’ game against the Brewers includes a vinyl record giveaway inspired by pitcher Spencer Strider.

🎶 Thursday: Future and Metro Boomin’s North American tour stops by State Farm Arena.

🫏 Friday: Vice President Kamala Harris and her soon-to-be-named running mate plan to rally in Savannah. The Falcons play their first preseason game in Miami (7 p.m. on Fox).

***

GETTING READY FOR DEBBY

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

The National Weather Service says Hurricane Debby is “very near” landfall between Tampa and Tallahassee, Florida, this morning. The Category 1 storm is then expected to head northeast.

That means southeastern Georgia, including coastal areas like Savannah, could get pounded with up to 20 inches of rain by the end of the week. Potential “catastrophic flooding” looms.

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm’s arrival, which also led to a number of school closures.

Stay tuned to AJC.com for the latest.

***

MORE TOP STORIES

» The state’s massive teacher and employee pension fund, which provide monthly benefits to more than 200,000 retirees and their beneficiaries, lost billions in recent years. But they’re making a comeback!

» Atlanta police say someone racing in a Ford Mustang hit and killed a woman walking along I-20 early Sunday. The driver left the scene.

» Georgia tried and failed to get big federal grants to help cut its emissions of planet-warming gases. Officials are preparing for other opportunities.

***

FRIED’S RUSTY RETURN

Credit: Jason Allen/AP Credit: Jason Allen/AP

Braves ace Max Fried made his first post-All Star game start Sunday and said he feels good physically. Buuut he surrendered five runs and didn’t make it out of the fourth inning of a 7-0 loss to the Marlins.

MORE SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS:

***

JAMMIN’ FOR JIMMY

Credit: AJC File Photo/Ben Gray Credit: AJC File Photo/Ben Gray

Former President Jimmy Carter says he wants to live long enough to vote for Kamala Harris. Early voting starts Oct. 15, two weeks after his 100th birthday, so he’s got a shot? In the meantime …

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today for an epic musical tribute to Plains’ favorite peanut farmer. The Sept. 17 concert at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre lists Chuck Leavell, D-Nice, Drive-By Truckers and Maren Morris among many scheduled performers.

It all benefits the nonprofit Carter Center. More details here.

***

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

» Downey: Georgia divisive concepts law is covert racism

» Georgia voter cancellation site prompts concerns of abuse after leak

» Georgia National Guard members killed in noncombat incidents in Iraq

» Tentative trial date set in Laken Riley killing

» Mariah Carey’s Christmas tour includes Atlanta stop

***

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 5, 1996

As Atlanta’s Olympics came to a close, locals tried to return to normal lives — and a reporter stumbled upon one volunteer trying to sell her official T-shirt.

“I’m holding out for $250,” Maria Bevilacqua said.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

AJC photographer Seeger Gray recently captured Raynard LaNier Jr. speaking at his graduation from the “Construction Ready” program, which gets participants ready for careers in the skilled trades.

***

ONE MORE THING

AJC reporter Alexis Stevens is 49 years old — but still goes to summer camp. Let her explain!

***

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.