Max Fried struggles in return, Braves split series against lowly Marlins

Fried had a messy fourth. Five Marlins reached, three by singles, one by a fielder’s choice and one walked. Former Braves outfielder Cristian Pache produced the first run with a single up the middle. Xavier Edwards’ single scored another run and manager Brian Snitker pulled Fried.

Luke Jackson, in his second appearance back at Truist Park since rejoining the Braves via trade, surrendered a three-run homer to Jonah Bride that closed the book on Fried’s outing.

“I was struggling,” Fried said. “I wasn’t able to make the adjustment. I was having a hard time, in the moment, making the adjustments I needed to make to keep us in the game. Obviously, five walks in 3-1/3 (innings) is unacceptable. That’s putting a lot of guys on base, not really giving us a chance and not getting us in the dugout quick and trying to create some momentum. Kind of just out there with the hot day, it’s the last thing you want.”

If there’s a silver lining, Fried said, it’s that he feels good physically. The Braves will need him at his best during the stretch run. Overall, Fried now has a 3.40 ERA in 19 starts.

“That’s a stud for us,” first baseman Matt Olson said. “Just looking up and seeing him on the mound is a big boost. It wasn’t his best outing today but he’s been down a little bit. I’m sure they’re working out a couple kinks. That’s a stud in the rotation so good to see him back out there.”

2. It was the second time in three starts that Fried allowed five earned runs, both of which were his second-most runs surrendered in an outing this season (he gave up seven April 6 against Arizona). But this was his first start since July 11 after he’d been sidelined with forearm neuritis. “It’s nothing more than rusty, I think,” Snitker said.

This was just the eighth time the Marlins won a game against an opposing southpaw in 38 contests.

3. Fried felt good during two bullpen sessions leading up to his start. Perhaps he could’ve benefited from a rehab outing beforehand, Snitker acknowledged, but the team was ready to get him back settled into a routine in the majors.

“I’d rather get him back out there,” Snitker said. “He probably would’ve (benefited from a rehab outing) but I’d rather have him making this start and being able to make the next one instead of two (turns) from now. He makes a rehab start and now you’re 10 days away again. I just think it’s good we could get him back out there sooner rather than later. I didn’t like the outcome, obviously, but because he did it here, in five or six days, whenever it is, he can start again here and we’ll go from there.”

4. Marlins starter Edward Cabrera carried a 6.65 ERA into Sunday’s outing. Those following the Braves this season might not be surprised by the result: He allowed three hits over five scoreless innings, striking out eight and walking two.

The Braves had right fielder Jorge Soler thrown out at home in the third (and third baseman Austin Riley left stranded at third). They otherwise didn’t have a baserunner in scoring position against Cabrera. Now, the Marlins righty has pitched better lately, allowing three or fewer runs in four straight starts, but the Braves’ offense sputtering against a pitcher with unimpressive numbers isn’t a new development in 2024.

“Cabrera was really good today,” Olson said. “They were able to keep the offense down and they put up six in one inning. … Cabrera was pretty solid today. He has a 95-mph change-up with some pretty good movement. He was able to locate well.”

5. What a missed opportunity for the Braves, splitting four games at home against a bad Marlins team that just traded several veterans at the deadline. As the Phillies continue free falling, this was a valuable two-day stretch that could’ve helped the Braves continue their climb back near the top of the division, but instead the team dropped two straight.

“It’s (frustrating) that we didn’t score any more runs than we did,” Snitker said of the past two games, where the Braves scored a combined three runs. “Especially (Saturday) night. We were playing so well coming into this series, won the first two games and you’re thinking, ‘Great.’ Then it’s every time you get a foothold or something in this game, you get smacked in the mouth and you’re right back having to get it going again.”

Stat to know

231 (The Braves’ regular-season streak of not being shutout at home was snapped at 231 games. It was the third-longest such streak in the modern era.)

Quotable

“We’re 5-1/2 (games) out as we speak (in the National League East). It’s very doable right now. We haven’t had a good run yet; we’ve had a semi-good one. But I look up there and we’re only 5-1/2 back with a lot of games to play. A lot can happen from now until the end. We have a lot of time to get on a really good run.” – Snitker

Up next

The Braves are off Monday before beginning a three-game home series against the Brewers on Tuesday. Chris Sale (13-3, 2.71) will face Colin Rea (9-3, 3.59).