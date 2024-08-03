Breaking: LIVE: Trump rallies supporters in Atlanta | Stay with ajc.com for updates
Jimmy Carter’s next goal is voting for Kamala Harris for president

The former president is ‘more alert and interested in politics’ in recent days, his family says
(file photo) Jimmy Carter shares a laugh with Falcons owner Arthur Blank before playing the Chargers in an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton /ccompton@ajc.com

11 hours ago

As former President Jimmy Carter nears his 100th birthday, his milestone celebration isn’t on his mind.

Defeating Donald Trump is.

“I’m only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris,” Carter told his son Chip this week, according to his grandson Jason Carter.

Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday is Oct. 1 and the possibility that he might reach the century mark is stunning, given that when he entered hospice care in February 2023 his physicians indicated he might have only days to live.

Jason Carter, a former Democratic gubernatorial nominee, said his grandfather has been “more alert and interested in politics and the war in Gaza” in recent days.

He said the exchange took place a few days ago when Chip asked the former president if he’s trying to make it to the century mark. He was clear he was more interested in electing Harris, the party’s presumptive nominee.

Even so, there will be plenty of celebrations as Carter approaches his 100th birthday. A concert will be held at the Fox Theatre on Sept. 17 to raise funds for the Carter Center, his Atlanta-based nonprofit established to promote human rights, advance democracy and eradicate diseases.

Other events related to Carter’s birthday have been scheduled in Atlanta and his southwest Georgia hometown of Plains, where he remains in hospice.

The former president wouldn’t have to wait long after his birthday to cast his ballot. Georgia’s three-week early voting period for the presidential election begins on Oct. 15.

ExploreGeorgia events planned to mark Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday

