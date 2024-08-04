Crime & Public Safety

Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver during street race on I-20, cops say

Atlanta police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by one of two vehicles racing on I-20 early Sunday, according to authorities.

1 hour ago

A woman walking on I-20 was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday morning during a street race, authorities said.

The driver of a black Mustang left the scene after the wreck, which happened around 1:40 a.m. on the interstate just past Moreland Avenue, according to Atlanta police. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in the roadway. She was not publicly identified.

According to investigators, the driver of the Mustang was racing another vehicle eastbound on I-20 and appeared to hit the woman, who was walking on the side of the shoulder.

No other details were provided by law enforcement on the crash, or the driver. The incident remains under investigation.

