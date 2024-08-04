Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver during street race on I-20, cops say

A woman walking on I-20 was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday morning during a street race, authorities said.

The driver of a black Mustang left the scene after the wreck, which happened around 1:40 a.m. on the interstate just past Moreland Avenue, according to Atlanta police. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in the roadway. She was not publicly identified.

According to investigators, the driver of the Mustang was racing another vehicle eastbound on I-20 and appeared to hit the woman, who was walking on the side of the shoulder.