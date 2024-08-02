Crime & Public Safety

Georgia National Guard members killed in non-combat incidents in Iraq

Two members of the Georgia National Guard were killed this week in non-combat incidents in Baghdad, Iraq, the U.S. Army said.

The U.S. Army on Friday announced the deaths of two Georgia National Guard members who were killed this week in non-combat incidents in Baghdad, Iraq.

Wednesday’s deaths of Spc. Travis Jordan Pameni, 23, of Douglasville, and Spc. Owen James Elliott, 23, of Twin City, are being investigated as separate incidents, Army officials said in a news release.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Specialist Pameni and Specialist Elliot,” said Maj. Gen. Dwayne Wilson, Adjutant General of the Georgia Guard. “Both of these soldiers selflessly served our state and nation. We extend our prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of both soldiers.”

Pameni was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment based out of Lawrenceville. Elliott was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery Regiment based out of Savannah.

No other details were released about the incidents. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to the Georgia National Guard for comment.

