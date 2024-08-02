Georgia National Guard members killed in non-combat incidents in Iraq

The U.S. Army on Friday announced the deaths of two Georgia National Guard members who were killed this week in non-combat incidents in Baghdad, Iraq.

Wednesday’s deaths of Spc. Travis Jordan Pameni, 23, of Douglasville, and Spc. Owen James Elliott, 23, of Twin City, are being investigated as separate incidents, Army officials said in a news release.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Specialist Pameni and Specialist Elliot,” said Maj. Gen. Dwayne Wilson, Adjutant General of the Georgia Guard. “Both of these soldiers selflessly served our state and nation. We extend our prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of both soldiers.”