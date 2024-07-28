Outpouring of grief for Nelons from gospel music community

for a mansion in the sky

-- The Nelons

The grief of heartbroken fans flowed across social media this weekend along with a consoling embace of music as news spread of the Wyoming plane crash that killed three members of the Nelons, the renowned Atlanta-based gospel group.

All seven passengers — including a state official — died when the single engine turboprop Pilatus went down on Friday, the same day their latest music video dropped: “There’s a hole in the heart,” a country-sounding song which includes sequences of homelessness, heartache and hunger, as well as shots of the U.S. Capitol and families in prayer.

The timing was hard to grasp, wrote Tammy Mauck on Facebook.

“How surreal that this is their last release,” she wrote. “There are holes in many hearts tonight and I’m praying for the remaining families and friends.”

The plane was on its way to Seattle to join the Gaither Homecoming Cruise, a gospel-themed voyage to Alaska. Three of the four members of the group were killed in the crash: Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, as well as Amber Nelon Kistler. Also killed were Nathan Kistler, Melodi Hodges, the pilot, Larry Haynie, and his wife, Melissa.

Haynie was chairman of the board for the Georgia Department of Corrections.

“We are shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of our friends, Larry and Lisa Haynie,” said a statement from the Villa Rica Police Department. “Larry and Lisa supported us at every turn, were generous to our department beyond measure, and constantly gave to the community without ever asking for anything in return. They were true servants.”

The fourth member of the Nelons musical group, Autumn Nelon Streetman, was traveling separately. She released a statement after the crash thanking fans and friends for the outpouring of sympathy and expressions of grief.

There’s a hole in the heart of this country

There’s a whole lot of empty going on

There’s a whole lot of fears

Somewhere along the way

We’ve lost our song

Many fans echoed the lyrics in their stunned reactions.

“There’s a hole in all our hearts this morning as we mourn the tragedy that has claimed these precious people,” wrote Victor Warden on Facebook.

The Nelons group was founded in the 1970s by Rex Nelon, Kelly Nelon Clark’s father, who died in 2000. The group has been prolific, producing at least 25 albums and were nominated for 35 Dove Awards, which are accolades for Chrisian music.

In 2016, the Nelons were “an iconic, Southern gospel group,” inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame, according to the Gospel Music Association News. The group has been “one of the most beloved families in gospel music.”

Expressions of grief came from many others in the industry, along with professions of faith which was the foundation of the Nelons’ music.

“I have never been one to question God, and, I don’t have plans to start now,” posted a member of the Oak Ridge Boys. “My faith in God has always been strong. My friends and family are holding me up in prayer. I pray for divine guidance and strength to help give me, and those of us who are hurting, some clear direction. I will wait, I will listen. I will follow, I will lead if that be God’s will. Just help me understand. For those of you who know me. Since God knows everything, many times, I pray as I type.

“Our hearts are broken at the news of our friends Kelly, Jason, and Amber. Please be in prayer for Autum, Judy, Todd, and the respective families as they are left to pick up the pieces following this tragic and unexpected loss.”

The Nelons were energetic performers, making roughly 150 concert appearances a year in a range of forums. They recently performed at New Beginnings Church in Cartersville.

They were scheduled to perform in Carrollton on Aug. 4.

On Saturday, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board said that it appeared that the plane crashed after some kind of problem with its auto pilot. A preliminary report should come within 30 days, but a complete report could take up to two years to complete, he said.

Kelly Nealon Clark posted a prayer for “a smooth flight” shortly before the plane took off Friday, according to The Daily Beast. As the plane took off, she posted two photos from inside their plane, captioned with: “Wheels up! Seattle here we come!”

I’m going home with Jesus

in the twinkling of an eye,

I’ve made my reservations

for a mansion in the sky

-- Kevin Whatley contiibuted to this story.