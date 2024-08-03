Rain mostly expected in South Georgia with approaching tropical system

The approaching tropical system, which will be nicknamed “Debby” if it becomes a tropical storm, is expected to make landfall along the Big Bend coast of Florida on Monday morning. The storm is then expected to continue moving northeast along the Atlantic seaboard, according to the National Weather Service.

It will mainly impact the eastern Florida Panhandle and the Big Bend region, but parts of southwestern and southeastern Georgia could see significant flooding and rain, the NWS reported. Waterways may overflow, causing floodwaters to enter structures.

Southeastern portions of the state could see between 2 and 4 inches of rain by Monday night. Wind speeds are expected to remain within the 10 to 15 mph range, with gusts between 20 and 25 mph throughout Monday, the NWS added.

As the storm moves northeast and into southeastern Georgia, as current forecasts suggest, rain totals could reach between 8 and 12 inches by Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported on Saturday afternoon.

Before then, parts of eastern and central Georgia will experience increased rain and wind on Sunday night, the NWS announced.

Portions of North Georgia will experience showers in the way of isolated thunderstorms on Sunday. Rain chances will be highest during the afternoon and evening hours, with the most rain expected between noon and 7 p.m., Deon predicted.

Rain chances in North Georgia will decrease to 20% on Monday, though some showers may still pop up in the afternoon and evening. And then it will be back to lots of sunshine for the metro area.

