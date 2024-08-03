Breaking: TRAFFIC ALERT | Rolling closures on I-75/85 as Trump’s motorcade heads to rally
SUNDAY'S WEATHER

Rain mostly expected in South Georgia with approaching tropical system

ajc.com

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

By
15 minutes ago

Not much rain is expected in Atlanta on Sunday, but that won’t be the case for parts of South Georgia as a tropical system nears.

The day will start off cloudy with a low of 72 degrees in the city, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Partly cloudy conditions will persist, and we’ll reach a high of 91 degrees. The heat index could push temperatures in Atlanta just short of 100.

The approaching tropical system, which will be nicknamed “Debby” if it becomes a tropical storm, is expected to make landfall along the Big Bend coast of Florida on Monday morning. The storm is then expected to continue moving northeast along the Atlantic seaboard, according to the National Weather Service.

ExploreTropical system in the Caribbean could bring rain, flooding to Georgia

It will mainly impact the eastern Florida Panhandle and the Big Bend region, but parts of southwestern and southeastern Georgia could see significant flooding and rain, the NWS reported. Waterways may overflow, causing floodwaters to enter structures.

Southeastern portions of the state could see between 2 and 4 inches of rain by Monday night. Wind speeds are expected to remain within the 10 to 15 mph range, with gusts between 20 and 25 mph throughout Monday, the NWS added.

As the storm moves northeast and into southeastern Georgia, as current forecasts suggest, rain totals could reach between 8 and 12 inches by Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported on Saturday afternoon.

Before then, parts of eastern and central Georgia will experience increased rain and wind on Sunday night, the NWS announced.

Portions of North Georgia will experience showers in the way of isolated thunderstorms on Sunday. Rain chances will be highest during the afternoon and evening hours, with the most rain expected between noon and 7 p.m., Deon predicted.

Rain chances in North Georgia will decrease to 20% on Monday, though some showers may still pop up in the afternoon and evening. And then it will be back to lots of sunshine for the metro area.

Five-day weather, Aug. 4, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Afternoon, evening storms possible with highs in the low 90s
Placeholder Image

WEATHER ALERT
Severe thunderstorm alert issued for metro Atlanta counties
Placeholder Image

WEATHER ALERT
Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for metro Atlanta counties
Placeholder Image

Storm cleanup underway with more severe weather possible this afternoon
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

TRAFFIC ALERT
Rolling closures on I-75/85 as Trump’s motorcade heads to rally13m ago
Afternoon, evening storms possible with highs in the low 90s
Judge shuts down Buckhead nightclub after fatal shooting
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Brace for traffic delays as Trump’s motorcade arrives for Atlanta rally 13m ago
Georgia Tech announces three Helluva Block Party concerts
AJC INVESTIGATION
How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians