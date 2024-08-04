Georgia schools, colleges announce closings ahead of Debby

Tropical Storm Debby is expected to produce to heavy winds and rainfall across southern and coastal Georgia this week.
With severe flooding likely across the state, several schools and universities have already announced closures or cancellations. The storm is expected become a hurricane before it makes landfall along the Big Bend coast of Florida on Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
- Chatham County schools: Closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday remains a full workday for staff and half day for students. Families are urged to follow the county website for updated information.
- Glynn County schools: The start of the school year is being delayed until Thursday.
- Savannah Technical College: Campuses will close at 3pm on Monday and remain that way until at least Tuesday.
- Valdosta State University: The university will be closed Monday. Employees and students can get more information via their school email. Only essential personnel and housing residents are allowed on campus.
This list will be updated throughout the week.
