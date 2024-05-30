Politics

A tortured timeline: The ups and downs of the Kemp-Trump relationship

November 4, 2018 Macon - GOP gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp and President Donald Trump wave from Air Force One as President Donald J. Trump arrives during President Donald J. Trump's Make America Great Again Rally to support Brian Kemp at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in MaconSunday, November 4, 2018. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

November 4, 2018 Macon - GOP gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp and President Donald Trump wave from Air Force One as President Donald J. Trump arrives during President Donald J. Trump's Make America Great Again Rally to support Brian Kemp at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in MaconSunday, November 4, 2018. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
By
31 minutes ago

Allies turned enemies to something in between, Gov. Brian Kemp and former President Donald Trump have a long and complicated history that has helped shape Georgia politics and will play a major factor in each of their political futures. Here’s a look at their tortured timeline.

October 2015 — Kemp, then secretary of state, pushes an “SEC primary” and “Peanut Poll” to help Georgia garner more attention from presidential candidates. Trump finishes a close second to Ben Carson. “The road to the White House goes through Perry,” Kemp says. “And it’s paved with peanut shells.”

May 2016 — After Trump wins Georgia’s crowded presidential primary with nearly 40% of the vote, some state Republican leaders begin a cautious tiptoe toward the presumptive nominee. Among them is Kemp, who said he would support Trump if he’s the nominee.

October 2016 —Trump promotes lies about a rigged election and “large-scale” voter fraud, putting Kemp and other Republicans overseeing state elections in a tricky spot. Rather than criticize Trump, Kemp warns of the “left’s blatant attempts to disrupt Georgia’s elections.”

November 2016 — Trump’s stunning presidential victory scrambles the race for Georgia governor, leading some potential Republican candidates to keep their distance from the incoming president. Others veer closer to him. Kemp falls in the second group, praising Trump’s “businesses-minded approach that rejects mediocrity” and the political status quo.

Credit: HANDOUT

icon to expand image

Credit: HANDOUT

November 8, 2016, ATLANTA: Republican voters celebrate as it is projected Trump wins Georgia at the Republican Watch party at the Grand Hyatt, Buckhead, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2016, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton /ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / ccompton@ajc.co

icon to expand image

Credit: Curtis Compton / ccompton@ajc.co

April 2017 — At a weekend meeting of the Cobb County GOP, Kemp launches a bid for governor borrowing themes from Trump by pledging a “Georgia first” strategy to crack down on illegal immigration while criticizing the news media and political establishment. He continues to model his campaign after Trump throughout the GOP primary.

A screenshot of a 2018 ad from GOP governor candidate Brian Kemp.

Credit: HANDOUT

icon to expand image

Credit: HANDOUT

July 2018 — Kemp’s attempt to win MAGA voters with provocative ads and bombastic campaign messages pays off when the president issues a surprise “full and total endorsement” of Kemp six days before a runoff against Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle. It helps fuel Kemp’s sweeping victory over Cagle, cementing him as the GOP nominee against Democrat Stacey Abrams.

November 2018 — After proving he can remake a Georgia race for governor with a single tweet, Trump’s polarizing influence looms over the race between Kemp and Abrams. The Republican eked out a narrow victory, helped in the final days by rallies helmed by Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Though Kemp distances himself from the shotgun-toting image he proudly boasted in the primary, he sticks steadfastly by Trump. The benefits of revving up conservatives, he figures, outweigh the costs of alienating independents.

November 4, 2018 Macon - GOP gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp and President Donald J. Trump shake hands during President Donald J. Trump's Make America Great Again Rally to support Brian Kemp at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in MaconSunday, November 4, 2018. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

January 2019 — During an inauguration ceremony at Georgia Tech, Kemp is sworn in with a vow to work with Democrats to “put people ahead of divisive politics.” But he sticks to conservative pledges that helped curry favor with Trump and his supporters, and he soon signs into law a strict anti-abortion law.

June 2019 — In one of their first policy rifts, Kemp pressures Trump to sign a long-delayed relief package to free up $19.1 billion for victims of Hurricane Michael and other natural disasters. Trump initially balks at approving the measure over concerns about Democratic-backed aid to the Puerto Rican government, but he ultimately inks it to placate Kemp and other state leaders.

October 11, 2018 Roberta - Sharon Granade stands on destroyed two-car garage after Tropical Storm Michael passed on Flint River Estates Road in Roberta on Thursday, October 11, 2018. Tropical Storm Michael swept out of Georgia before sunrise, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Late 2019 — U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson’s surprising decision to step down at the end of the year triggers an all-out scramble for Kemp’s appointment. Kemp brings business executive Kelly Loeffler, his eventual pick, to a secretive November 2019 meeting with Trump. The president vents his frustration at Kemp’s decision-making process and doesn’t endorse Loeffler. Kemp picks her anyway, foreshadowing a bitter battle between her and U.S. Rep. Doug Collins for the GOP nomination.

071520 Atlanta: Congressman Rick Allen (from left) President Donald Trump, Congressman Doug Collins, Senator David Perdue, and Senator Kelly Loeffler great each other as the president visits Georgia to talk about an infrastructure overhaul at the UPS Hapeville hub at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday July 15, 2020 in Atlanta. The visit focuses on a rule change designed to make it easier to process environmental reviews. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

icon to expand image

Credit: Curtis Compton

April 2020 — As Collins and Loeffler battle for Trump’s favor, the outbreak of the coronavirus forces Kemp to make a series of tough decisions. When Kemp rolls back economic restrictions, Trump lashes out, saying it is “too soon” and that he “totally disagreed” with the governor’s move. He later falsely asserts he never criticized Kemp. Rather than fire back at Trump, the governor criticizes Democrats and the media — a hallmark of his strategy to counter the president’s vitriol.

November 2020 — The Kemp-Trump relationship deteriorates further after Trump narrowly loses Georgia to Democrat Joe Biden, becoming the first Republican presidential nominee in nearly three decades to fail to capture the state. Trump promotes false claims of widespread election fraud in Georgia, and Kemp refuses Trump’s overtures, on social media and in a phone call, to amplify the president’s unsubstantiated claims of a “stolen” election. Trump tells Fox News he’s upset that Kemp has “done nothing” to help him overturn Biden’s vote and adds he’s “ashamed that I endorsed him.” Kemp shrugs off the criticism. “I understand why he’s frustrated. He’s a fighter,” Kemp tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an interview. “But at the end of the day, I’ve got to follow the laws of the constitution of this state, and that’s exactly what I’m doing.”

December 2020 — A fed-up Kemp blasts pro-Trump conspiracy theorists — without criticizing the president himself — after they take aim at his wife and three daughters. “We have the ‘no crying in politics rule’ in the Kemp house,” he told the AJC. “But this is stuff that, if I said it, I would be taken to the woodshed and would never see the light of day.” Meanwhile, Trump calls Kemp a “clown,” and at a Valdosta rally he encourages Collins to challenge Kemp in 2022.

December 5, 2020 Valdosta - President Donald Trump speaks during Republican National Committee's Victory Rally at the Valdosta Flying Services in Valdosta on Saturday, December 5, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Early 2021 — Trump intensifies his war with Georgia Republican officials, disparaging Kemp and others who refused to back his illegal attempt to overturn the state’s vote. He recruits Georgia football icon Herschel Walker to run against Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, encourages challengers to Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and, at a September rally, says he would have rather seen Abrams win in 2018 over Kemp. “Stacey, would you like to take his place?” the former president said. “It’s OK with me.”

ExploreInside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

December 2021 — Within days of each other, Abrams and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue launch challenges against Kemp, posing his reelection bid a double-whammy. Perdue enters with Trump’s blessing and emphasizes the former president’s support throughout his bid. Kemp ignores overtures to drop out of the race.

May 2022 — Trump does more to support Perdue than any other candidate in the 2022 primary cycle. He traveled to Georgia for rallies assailing Kemp, directly intervened in down-ticket races to clear a path for Perdue’s challenge, starred in TV and radio ads and approved spending more than $3 million from his PAC to attack the governor. Still, Perdue loses to Kemp by 52 percentage points. By the end of the campaign, even Trump distances himself from Perdue as he limps toward the finish line. Other Trump-backed challengers for secretary of state, attorney general and insurance commissioner also lose.

March 26, 2022 Commerce - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene thanks to former President Donald Trump during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

November 2022 — Throughout the general election campaign, Kemp plays nice with Trump, saying he’s determined not to say a “bad word” about him as he fights to keep MAGA supporters in the fold. That changes on the night of Kemp’s election victory, when he takes a veiled swipe at Trump. Soon, Kemp begins to urge the GOP to move on from Trump and takes aim at the former president himself — including a sharp critique of Trump’s praise for North Korea’s despotic leader.

Gov. Brian Kemp acknowledges supporters with his family after being re-elected at Coca-Cola Roxy at the Battery, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Mid-2023 With Trump’s comeback bid underway, Kemp warns that the former president’s obsession with his 2020 defeat could doom the GOP’s chances in 2024. “Not a single swing voter in a single swing state will vote for our nominee if they choose to talk about the 2020 election being stolen,” Kemp said at an April meeting of the Republican National Committee in Nashville, Tennessee. After speculation, Kemp says he won’t run for president but adds he’s keeping an “open mind” on who he’ll support.

September 2023 — The governor tells the AJC he’ll back Trump’s comeback bid if he wins the GOP nomination despite their fraught history. But he mocks Trump as a “loser” for refusing to participate in the first Republican debate in Milwaukee, saying his strategy reminds him of the epic collapse of the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 Super Bowl. After Trump is indicted on election-interference charges in Fulton County, Kemp quashes Trump’s calls for a special session to oust District Attorney Fani Willis from office, warning they amount to polarizing “political theater.”

ExploreComplete coverage: The Trump Georgia Case
In this handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, former U.S. President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County Jail on Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump was booked on 13 charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Trump and 18 others facing felony charges have been ordered to turn themselves in to the Fulton County Jail by Aug. 25. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

Early 2024 — Kemp won’t say whether he voted for Trump after he casts an early ballot in Georgia’s presidential primary, but he says he’ll definitely vote for Trump in November. “I think he’d be better than Joe Biden. It’s as simple as that.” It’s a sign of a crystallizing, if uneasy, truce between the governor and the former president as they both fight to flip Georgia back into the GOP column.

May 2024 The governor details a busy schedule in 2024 that includes plans to attend the Republican National Convention, beef up his political organization, raise cash for out-of-state contenders and network with high-dollar donors across the nation. It comes as Kemp allies say he’s more likely to run for president in four years than challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in two.

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Former Fulton charter schools on probation a year after state approval1h ago

Credit: AP

Jurors in Trump's hush money trial zero in on testimony of key witnesses as deliberations...

Atlanta moves to permanently allow older taxis at Hartsfield-Jackson

Credit: AP

Georgia Supreme Court overturns Elbert County man’s murder conviction

Credit: AP

Georgia Supreme Court overturns Elbert County man’s murder conviction

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

Credit: Shawn Still for state Senate

Lawyer: Lawmaker should not have been charged in Trump election case
The latest in the Georgia case against Trump
LISTEN
US Rep. Lucy McBath says she’s open to 2026 bid for Georgia governor
Featured

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend May 29-June 5
Analysis: Brian Kemp plots steps that could shape his plans for 2026 and beyond
Remembering Miller Pope, an indispensable member of Atlanta’s sports community