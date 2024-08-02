Mariah Carey’s Christmas tour includes stop at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena

It’s still summer but you can already plan to sing along to “All I Want For Christmas is You” with Mariah Carey at State Farm Arena Nov. 23.
This is part of a jolly Christmas-themed tour Carey is doing in November and December in more than 20 cities, ending in her home of New York City Dec. 17 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m., though fans can receive early access through Verizon Up starting Aug. 6. It’s unclear what prices will be or whether she’ll use demand-based variable pricing.
Her iconic single “All I Want For Christmas is You” came out 30 years ago. In recent years, it has been the most popular Christmas song, though Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” overtook her last year on the Billboard charts.
Carey previously held Christmas tours in 2019 and 2023, but this is the first time she’s stopping in Atlanta. This will also be her first concert in the city since 2019 at the Fox Theatre.
Her ubiquity around Christmas has unleashed annual jokey memes about her coming out of the ocean in November for her seasonal arrival. She led a 2020 “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” for Apple TV+ and freely identifies herself as the “Queen of Christmas.”
HER TOUR
Nov. 6 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theater
Nov. 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Nov. 13 – Greater Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
Nov. 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Nov. 17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Nov. 19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Nov. 21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Nov. 23 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Nov. 25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Nov. 27 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
Nov. 29 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Dec. 1 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Dec. 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Dec. 5 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Dec. 7 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
Dec. 9 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Dec. 11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Dec. 13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Dec. 15 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
Dec. 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
About the Author