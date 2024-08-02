Mariah Carey’s Christmas tour includes stop at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena

It’s still summer but you can already plan to sing along to “All I Want For Christmas is You” with Mariah Carey at State Farm Arena Nov. 23.

This is part of a jolly Christmas-themed tour Carey is doing in November and December in more than 20 cities, ending in her home of New York City Dec. 17 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m., though fans can receive early access through Verizon Up starting Aug. 6. It’s unclear what prices will be or whether she’ll use demand-based variable pricing.