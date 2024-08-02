Breaking: Tentative trial date set in Laken Riley slaying case
Mariah Carey’s Christmas tour includes stop at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena

Her local stop is Saturday, Nov. 23.
Mariah Carey, seen in “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special" on Apple TV+, is visiting 20 cities in November and December 2024 for a Christmas tour. (Apple+/TNS)

By
0 minutes ago

It’s still summer but you can already plan to sing along to “All I Want For Christmas is You” with Mariah Carey at State Farm Arena Nov. 23.

This is part of a jolly Christmas-themed tour Carey is doing in November and December in more than 20 cities, ending in her home of New York City Dec. 17 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m., though fans can receive early access through Verizon Up starting Aug. 6. It’s unclear what prices will be or whether she’ll use demand-based variable pricing.

Her iconic single “All I Want For Christmas is You” came out 30 years ago. In recent years, it has been the most popular Christmas song, though Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” overtook her last year on the Billboard charts.

Carey previously held Christmas tours in 2019 and 2023, but this is the first time she’s stopping in Atlanta. This will also be her first concert in the city since 2019 at the Fox Theatre.

Her ubiquity around Christmas has unleashed annual jokey memes about her coming out of the ocean in November for her seasonal arrival. She led a 2020 “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” for Apple TV+ and freely identifies herself as the “Queen of Christmas.”

HER TOUR

Nov. 6 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theater

Nov. 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Nov. 13 – Greater Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Nov. 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Nov. 17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Nov. 19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Nov. 21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Nov. 23 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Nov. 27 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

Nov. 29 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Dec. 1 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Dec. 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Dec. 5 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Dec. 7 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Dec. 9 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Dec. 11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Dec. 13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Dec. 15 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Dec. 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

