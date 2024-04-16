Amid rap beef, Future and Metro Boomin announce tour that includes Atlanta stop

Fresh off the release of their second joint project “We Still Don’t Trust You,” which dropped last week, Future and Metro Boomin are taking their music on the road.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta producer-and-rapper duo announced their North American tour, “We Trust You.” They’ll stop at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena in August. The tour begins in Kansas City, Missouri, in July and ends in Vancouver, British Columbia, in September.

Cash App Card presale tickets will be available starting tomorrow. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. Fans can also purchase VIP packages, which could include access to a VIP lounge, premium tickets and more.