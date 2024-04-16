Amid rap beef, Future and Metro Boomin announce tour that includes Atlanta stop

Fresh off the release of their second joint project “We Still Don’t Trust You,” which dropped last week, Future and Metro Boomin are taking their music on the road.
On Tuesday, the Atlanta producer-and-rapper duo announced their North American tour, “We Trust You.” They’ll stop at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena in August. The tour begins in Kansas City, Missouri, in July and ends in Vancouver, British Columbia, in September.
Cash App Card presale tickets will be available starting tomorrow. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. Fans can also purchase VIP packages, which could include access to a VIP lounge, premium tickets and more.
The Atlanta artists dropped their first joint album, “We Don’t Trust You,” on March 22. The 17-track LP featured Travis Scoot, The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, Rick Ross and Kendrick Lamar, who incited a rap beef against Drake and J. Cole with his verse on “Like That.” The song is currently no. 1 in the country, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for the third consecutive week.
On Saturday, Drake seemingly responded in a diss track titled “Push Ups (Drop and Give Me 50)” — which is currently not on streaming platforms — that leaked on social media. He made fun of Kendrick’s height, among other things. Drake also took jabs at Metro Boomin with the line, “Metro shut yo [expletive] [expletive] up, and make some drums.” Rick Ross also stepped into the beef against Drake with his own track “Champagne Moments.”
On Monday, Drake posted an Instagram story with a scene from the cult classic “Drumline,” replacing Nick Cannon’s face with Metro Boomin’s. On Tuesday, he posted a video of a marching band performing outside of Magic City, continuing to troll Metro Boomin. Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar and Future have yet to respond.
Drake got drummers to play outside of Magic City in Atlanta 😂— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 16, 2024
pic.twitter.com/9PrqQfcMTq
FUTURE & METRO BOOMIN WE TRUST YOU TOUR DATES:
July 30 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
July 31 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 2 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Aug. 3 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza *
Aug. 4 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena Tue
Aug. 6 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 8 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Aug. 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Aug. 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Aug. 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Aug. 17 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Aug. 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Aug. 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Aug. 23 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Aug. 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Aug. 25 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Aug. 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Aug. 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Aug. 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Aug. 31 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome
Sept. 03 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Sept. 4 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sept. 6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sept. 7 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sept. 9 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
About the Author