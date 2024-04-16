Arts and Culture

Amid rap beef, Future and Metro Boomin announce tour that includes Atlanta stop

The duo currently has the no. 1 song in the country.
16 minutes ago

Fresh off the release of their second joint project “We Still Don’t Trust You,” which dropped last week, Future and Metro Boomin are taking their music on the road.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta producer-and-rapper duo announced their North American tour, “We Trust You.” They’ll stop at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena in August. The tour begins in Kansas City, Missouri, in July and ends in Vancouver, British Columbia, in September.

Cash App Card presale tickets will be available starting tomorrow. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. Fans can also purchase VIP packages, which could include access to a VIP lounge, premium tickets and more.

The Atlanta artists dropped their first joint album, “We Don’t Trust You,” on March 22. The 17-track LP featured Travis Scoot, The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, Rick Ross and Kendrick Lamar, who incited a rap beef against Drake and J. Cole with his verse on “Like That.” The song is currently no. 1 in the country, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for the third consecutive week.

On Saturday, Drake seemingly responded in a diss track titled “Push Ups (Drop and Give Me 50)” — which is currently not on streaming platforms — that leaked on social media. He made fun of Kendrick’s height, among other things. Drake also took jabs at Metro Boomin with the line, “Metro shut yo [expletive] [expletive] up, and make some drums.” Rick Ross also stepped into the beef against Drake with his own track “Champagne Moments.”

On Monday, Drake posted an Instagram story with a scene from the cult classic “Drumline,” replacing Nick Cannon’s face with Metro Boomin’s. On Tuesday, he posted a video of a marching band performing outside of Magic City, continuing to troll Metro Boomin. Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar and Future have yet to respond.

FUTURE & METRO BOOMIN WE TRUST YOU TOUR DATES:

July 30 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

July 31 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 2 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Aug. 3 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza *

Aug. 4 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena Tue

Aug. 6 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 8 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Aug. 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Aug. 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Aug. 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Aug. 17 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Aug. 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Aug. 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Aug. 23 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Aug. 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Aug. 25 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Aug. 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Aug. 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Aug. 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Aug. 31 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

Sept. 03 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sept. 4 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sept. 6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 7 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sept. 9 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

