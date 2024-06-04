A.M. ATL: The plan for Atlanta’s water system

Morning, y’all! The forecast calls for temperatures in the mid-80s and scattered showers this afternoon.

News-wise, we’re all set to discuss Atlanta United firing its coach, a possible appeals court hearing date for ongoing efforts to disqualify Fani Willis and a big win for the conservatives battling DEI initiatives in corporate America. “Sesame Street” is coming to town, too.

But first: more on Atlanta’s water woes.

***

‘AN ACT OF NEGLIGENCE’

Captain’s log, Day 5.

The boil water advisory remains in place for part of Atlanta, though its boundaries did shrink significantly since previous dispatches. (Locals are advised to check their address here.)

Watershed workers finally stopped the gushing geyser near 11th and Peachtree streets yesterday, after getting to the shutoff valve resting directly beneath the aquatic onslaught. Repairs continue.

The local mayor, Andre Dickens, appeared at a brief news conference, apologizing again for lackluster communication and lengthy repair times. Dickens — who attended a campaign fundraiser in Memphis, Tennessee, while his city’s problems festered — answered no questions.

He said he’s taken criticism to heart, though.

And later in the afternoon, residents attended a City Council meeting to provide more to consider. A sampling, for the record:

“This is unacceptable. We’ve seen burning bridges, potholes swallowing cars and now the city’s water access is knocked out of transmission with abysmal communication and transparency.”

“We’re looking for a new mayor and new council members as we speak. We’re over y’all’s [bovine excrement].”

“This was not an act of God. This was an act of negligence. ... How many times is the city going to be caught with its pants down?”

Shortly thereafter, watershed commissioner Al Wiggins and interim COO LaChandra Burks (both of whom were appointed to their current positions just a month ago) addressed the council.

“We are repairing pipes from 1920s, 1930s, 1940s and our infrastructure is crumbling,” Burks said. “And we know that.”

So what are they doing about it, you ask?

The city reports it is planning a comprehensive evaluation of its water infrastructure to guide future improvements. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers vows to help.

In the meantime: Dickens announced intentions to establish a financial relief fund for the many businesses sustaining financial losses during the outage.

“We know the crucial part that our small businesses play in our lives and our economy and making sure that we have thriving neighborhoods,” the mayor said.

Stay tuned to AJC.com for continuing coverage of Atlanta’s water crisis. In the meantime, here are a few other stories:

***

ON THE DOCKET

The effort to disqualify Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis from the county’s election interference case against Donald Trump and others is officially docketed at the Georgia Court of Appeals.

Judges Trenton Brown, Benjamin Land and Todd Markle are tentatively set to hear oral arguments on Oct. 4. A trial before Election Day is unlikely.

***

MORE TOP STORIES

» A lawsuit filed by jail software company Talitrix accuses Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat of failing to pay an $865,000 bill tied to a contract for monitoring wristbands for inmates.

» The teenage driver accused of hitting and killing a 4-year-old outside the Mall of Georgia left jail after posting a $5,900 bond.

» A new legal battle is brewing over the estate of Diane McIver, who was shot and killed by her husband Tex in 2016. The administrator argues her godson shouldn’t receive settlement funds.

***

DEI SETBACK

A panel of judges at 11th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling against the Atlanta-based Fearless Fund and its program offering small business grants for Black women.

The ruling found that the fund likely violates civils rights law prohibiting the use of race in making contracts. It’s a major victory for conservative efforts to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion programs in corporate America.

***

INFLATION, HUH?

The typical pay package for CEOs of S&P 500 companies rose nearly 13% last year, while workers’ wages and benefits increased just 4%.

***

PINEDA OUT

Atlanta United fired manager Gonzalo Pineda on Monday, fresh off the team’s fifth consecutive home loss. The squad earned just one MLS win this season and is 34-34-29 since Pineda took over in 2021.

Rob Valentino will serve as interim manager.

Relive the best and worst moments of Pineda’s tenure with United — and make sure to vote in our poll, too.

***

BRAVES IN BOSTON

The Braves start a two-game series against the Red Sox in Boston tonight (7:10 p.m. on Bally Sports South). The team is 42-10 across the last two Junes, and the AJC’s Mark Bradley hopes another slump-busting month is on tap.

» Ohtani’s ex-interpreter expected to enter guilty plea today

***

THE SUMMER OF USHER

Atlanta icon Usher has a busy month ahead: He’ll receive the Voice of the Culture Award from the American Society of Composers and Publishers and the Lifetime Achieve Award at the BET Awards, then headline Essence Fest in New Orleans.

***

ONE FOR THE KIDDOS

“Sesame Street: The Musical” starts a two-month run at the Center for Puppetry Arts tomorrow. The show features favorites like Elmo and Cookie Monster getting ready for their first-ever musical. How meta!

“‘Sesame Street’ has always been a guiding light for how we should interact as friends and in society,” writer and director John Rockefeller told the AJC. “Underneath it all is how to cooperate with each other.”

***

ON THIS DATE

June 4, 1919

The U.S. Senate passed the law that preceded the 19th Amendment, which grants women the right to vote.

It became the law of the land in 1920, but Georgia did not allow women the vote until two years later — and didn’t technically ratify the amendment until 1970.

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

AJC photographer Arvin Temkar captured World War II veterans like Wilbur Myers arriving at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for a Delta charter flight to Normandy. Thursday marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

***

ONE MORE THING

Before we go: The Atlanta Track Club selected finalists for national anthem duties ahead of this year’s AJC Peachtree Road Race. Check out their videos and vote for your favorite!

***

