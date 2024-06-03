Usher continues post-Super-Bowl victory lap with honors from BET, ASCAP, Essence

The multitalented entertainer is also receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 BET Awards, where he will give a tribute performance airing during the live telecast on June 30.

The “Yeah” and “Burn” singer will headline Essence Festival’s 30th anniversary in New Orleans with a one night only performance of his blockbuster “Confessions” LP in its entirety. The album certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America turns 20 this year.

“Confessions” is the highest-certified album by a male solo artist in the 2000s.

Usher took home honors for Entertainer of the Year, Outstanding Male Artist and the President’s Award during the NAACP Image Awards.

He stole the show during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show with special guests like H.E.R., Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, Alicia Keys and Lil Jon. It’s the most-watched performance in the Sunday night game’s history.

An elder statesman in R&B, Usher announced his 24-city U.S. tour, “Past Present Future,” is starting in August. Six shows are scheduled for Atlanta.

Usher released his first studio album in eight years, “Coming Home” ahead of the Super Bowl on Mega, his record company with LaFace Records co-founder Antonio “L.A.” Reid. The album’s first single, “Good Good” featuring singer Summer Walker and rapper 21 Savage, topped the R&B charts.

Following Usher’s record-breaking Super Bowl performance, Usher has received numerous honors and recognition from Atlanta and beyond.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens honored the multihyphenate with the Phoenix Award, the city’s highest honor, for his service in entertainment, business and philanthropy. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport projected the singer’s image on its large monitors over the escalators.

The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame re-unveiled his Crown Jewel of Excellence emblem on the sidewalk near Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

He was presented with resolutions from both the Georgia House and Senate along with an Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award. Fulton County representatives declared it Usher Raymond Day, and the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus gave the performer its Music Legacy Award.

His two-year Las Vegas residency, Usher: My Way, sold out 100 shows.

The AJC talks with the hometown superstar Usher after a pretty busy weekend.

Usher’s New Look, the superstar’s nonprofit which develops youth into global leaders, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year for teaching kids how to do things their way.

With all of the success he’s seen in the past few years, Usher remains appreciative, he said in a statement.

“It means the world to me that my peers, this community of passionate and distinguished songwriters, composers, and authors are inspired by my execution of the craft.”