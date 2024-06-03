Crime & Public Safety

Driver free on $5,900 bond after crash killed 4-year-old at Gwinnett mall

Abigail Hernandez, 4, was fatally struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Mall of Georgia on Sunday, March 10.

Credit: Family Photo

Credit: Family Photo

Abigail Hernandez, 4, was fatally struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Mall of Georgia on Sunday, March 10.
By
1 minute ago

The 18-year-old driver charged in a crash that killed a young girl in the Mall of Georgia parking lot is free on $5,900 bond, Gwinnett County jail records show.

Jacob Johnston, 18, of Buford was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and reckless conduct, both misdemeanors. The March 10 crash killed 4-year-old Abigail Hernandez while she crossed the street with her family at the mall.

In the days after the crash, no charges were filed against Johnston because Gwinnett police said the parking lot was private property. Then on May 24, District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson announced charges would be filed.

ExploreGwinnett DA charges driver in crash that killed 4-year-old at mall

“For the tragedy that happened to Abby Hernandez, we give you all our condolences and we are going to do what we can do to bring some justice to the situation,” Austin-Gatson said to family members during a press conference.

Johnston was arrested Friday morning and released early Saturday, Gwinnett jail records showed. His bond was set at $5,900.

According to Gwinnett police, Johnston was turning from the parking lot near Dick’s Sporting Goods onto Mall of Georgia Drive when his Chevrolet Silverado struck the little girl, her father and sister. Abby was rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital but did not survive. Her family members were not seriously injured.

“In her short time with us, Abby brought immense joy to her family and all who knew her,” her obituary stated. “She was a bright and loving soul who adored painting, dancing, coloring, and playing with makeup with her big sister. Everyone she came across or whom had the chance to meet her knew she was so incredible!”

A police spokesperson previously said Johnston was not driving under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs at the time of the crash and remained at the scene. The original decision to not file charges came after discussions with the Gwinnett solicitor general, police said.

Family and friends were angered over the police department’s decision to not charge Johnston. The DA’s office then reviewed the case.

“When you see a family that has suffered this type of tragedy, we’re trying to bring justice to it,” Austin-Gatson said. “We’re gonna do what’s right.”

Johnston’s court date has not yet been scheduled.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Atlanta United fires Gonzalo Pineda1h ago

Credit: Special

INSIDE CITY HALL
Frustration brews over MARTA Five Points station closure

Credit: AP

OPINION
Ex-Lt. Gov. Duncan: Trump conviction gives the GOP another chance to do the right thing

Credit: Bob Andres

Could naturalized immigrants help sway the 2024 election in Georgia?

Credit: Bob Andres

Could naturalized immigrants help sway the 2024 election in Georgia?

Credit: Rosana Hughes/AJC

Trial starts today for ex-officer charged in death of teen Susana Morales
The Latest

Repairs continue in Midtown as water outages reach 4th day
18m ago
Atlanta city summer school, programs canceled Monday due to water woes
SCAD graduation ceremony moved from Georgia World Congress Center
Featured

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journ

PHOTOS: Megan Thee Stallion at State Farm Arena
Summer fun is here: 6 activities for your June calendar
3 ways to fight off mosquitoes this season