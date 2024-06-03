Vote now for the Peachtree Road Race start line national anthem singers

Last month, we asked you to submit your auditions to perform the national anthem ahead of the AJC Peachtree Road Race and Microsoft Peachtree Jr. It’s a longstanding race tradition, and Atlanta stepped up, sending in tons of audition videos.

Now, Atlanta Track Club has sifted through them all and selected finalists for each category — five adult singers vying to perform before the Peachtree Road Race on July 4 and three young singers hoping to sing ahead of Peachtree Jr on July 3.

Take a look at this year’s finalists and vote for your favorite now, starting with the adult singers.

Damon Alford

Brianna Shelko

Nikki Forman

Four Fellers

Ebony Lockwood

And here are the youth singers who auditioned to perform before the Peachtree Jr. race.

Dior J. Portis

Mackenzie Dakake

Ishanvi Sharan