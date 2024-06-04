Ippei Mizuhara, ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani, expected to enter guilty plea

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday to bank and tax fraud in a sports betting case where he will admit to stealing nearly $17 million from the Japanese baseball player.

Tuesday's change-of-plea hearing for Ippei Mizuhara in federal court in Santa Ana, California, comes as the gambling scandal has shocked baseball fans from Japan to the U.S. and ratcheted up a media frenzy that's ever-present around Ohtani. It occurs as the Dodgers begin a three-game series in Pittsburgh.

The duo's personal and professional relationship allowed Mizuhara to exploit his access to the two-way player. Prosecutors say he plundered millions from Ohtani’s account for years, at times impersonating him to bankers, to pay off sports gambling debts.