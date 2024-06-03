Water still gushing in Midtown as outages, repairs continue

Water continues to gush out of a broken water main on West Peachtree Street in Midtown Monday morning, with nearby residents warned of impacts to their water service as the crisis has reached its fourth day.

“Attention residents! There will be an interruption of water services for essential maintenance,” the city of Atlanta wrote early Monday, adding that crews were shutting off a pair of 36-inch and 30-inch water mains. “The impacted areas include: 11th St. from West Peachtree St. to Peachtree St. West Peachtree St. from 10th St. to 12th St.”

The Atlanta City Council meets at 1 p.m. today. Meetings generally start with public comment.

The Atlanta school system has canceled summer school and summer programs today due to the ongoing mess.

In brighter news, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Grady Memorial Hospital announced things are getting back to normal as did Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Megan Thee Stallion was able to take the state Sunday at State Farm Arena after Friday and Saturday night shows had to cancel, and Atlanta United’s soccer match against Charlotte went on as planned at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday, albeit with limited food and beverage options.

Boil water advisories remain as repairs continue.

City authorities don’t know what caused the water main break on West Peachtree Street, though they don’t believe it is connected to the other major one at Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and James P. Brawley Drive, Watershed Management Department Commissioner Al Wiggins Jr. said on Sunday.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

But as the water woes continued, authorities on Sunday said they were investigating a potential water main break at 1190 Atlantic Drive NW. A six-inch main was also shut off at Euclid and North avenues to complete emergency repairs there.

“Water service has been restored to 35 homes and four hydrants,” the department said of that break.

The boil-water advisory for customers near Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and James P. Brawley Drive could be lifted as soon as Monday, if Atlanta gets authorization from Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division. On Sunday, residents were seen using a bucket to scoop water gushing from a broken pipe near 11th Street. On Monday, a pipe was seen being unloaded off a truck next to the broken water main.

Explore Atlanta scrambles to prevent water crisis from spreading

The disaster is having a widespread financial impact. Atlanta area resident Lisa Loomis said her relatives have closed two restaurants since Friday, one in Glenwood Park and one on West Peachtree Street.

“All the staff loses out on the weekend, not just the business itself,” she said.

West End Soul Kitchen owner Martin Mendes said his business was returning to normal and serving up the specialties he has made for the past four years. When water service stopped Friday and Saturday, he switched to a limited menu.

“This community is on the lower (economic) end of things, people are struggling just to get by,” Mendes said. “It put people here in a bad situation.”

After Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens declared a state of emergency to free up resources for repairs over the weekend, and the city activated a joint operations center, there were some signs things were getting better.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

A water man break happens every two minutes across the United States, with an estimated 6 billion of treated water lost each day, according to a 2021 report by the American Society of Civil Engineers. That’s enough to fill more than 9,000 swimming pools.