A.M. ATL: Being a kid ain’t what it used to be

A WARNING SHOT

Credit: Abbey Edmonson Credit: Abbey Edmonson

G.D. is a middle schooler. He saw a video of someone threatening to shoot up several Cobb schools where he had friends. G.D. sent messages warning friends about the threat. Here’s what happened next:

Officials at the school accuse G.D.’s messages of prompting “a dozen or more” students, teachers and parents to report concerns about the potential threat.

The school went on lockdown after receiving an external threat, which officials said was caused by G.D.’s messages.

G.D. was expelled, attended an alternative school and took online classes.

He had to move in with his grandmother for part of that time because he couldn’t stay home alone all day while his parents worked.

Woah. The fight to overturn the expulsion is heading to the courts after the Georgia Board of Education sided with the district.

“We disagree with the state board's decision. It's just one of the latest examples where Cobb County Schools continues to criminalize, surveil, punish students instead of providing them with the support and resources that they need." - Michael Tafelski, one of the attorneys from the Southern Poverty Law Center representing the student

🔎 Read the whole story from AJC reporter Cassidy Alexander here.

It’s a case with multiple layers: G.D.’s parents say he has autism. Also, it points to a bigger issue, as more than 100 students across the state were charged with crimes related to making threats of violence against schools in the two weeks after the September shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, according to an AJC analysis.

I asked Alexander for some more insight into what makes this case so noteworthy:

The issue of school threats and how we deal with them is becoming more and more important and relevant, especially after Apalachee: “In this particular case, the details are really important because it’s becoming more of a normal experience to receive and experience this fear of a threat for the school. And if they are going to be punished for that reaction, that’s something we need to figure out.”

People who reviewed the case agreed that this student’s intent was to warn his friends, not to disrupt school: “But he was still expelled for the year. That is significant and surprising. It’s like a whole new layer to being a kid today.”

A LAUGHING MATTER

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

If you haven’t read a story from new AJC reporter Thomas Lake yet (or seen my pseudo-profile on him in our new Sweet Tea newsletter), this one is a good place to start.

I’ll let him set the scene:

At a dangerous hour in a dangerous part of town, Connell Daniels Jr. stands at a cash register behind a wall of bulletproof glass. Within his reach is a semiautomatic rifle. The gun is visible through the glass, a silent warning to anyone with a bad idea.

“No,” he says, “I don’t feel in danger workin’ here.”

“They should be worried about me.”

But on the graveyard shift at JJ Food Mart, a small neighborhood grocery on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard between Hollowell and Boone, Daniels feels more than just grim determination. He actually has fun. His side-hustles include work as a stand-up comedian, and the strange things he sees here in the dead of night give him some pretty good material.

Or, as he calls it, content.

Wrongdoers beware. While Daniels probably won’t shoot you, there’s a good chance he’ll put you on Instagram.

🔎 Read the rest here.

🌭 At one of America’s oldest hot dog stands, famous red ‘weiners’ still rule, by Joe Kovak Jr.

🤑 Green space over greenbacks: Family protects land by selling to Watkinsville, by Fletcher Page

🌪️ A tornado hurled a Georgia teen from his house. His dad is documenting their recovery, Hollywood-style, by Chaya Tong

JULY 4 FUN

First, did you see the forecast for tomorrow? Looks like a quintessential, sunny Atlanta day. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s, with barely any rain expected.

Second, whether you are running, watching, partying or something in between, here is everything you need to know about tomorrow’s Peachtree Road Race, the world’s largest 10K road race.

Finally, if you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to put on one of the city’s magical fireworks shows, here is a look inside the hours of work that go into your “oohs” and “aahs.”

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

💰 U.S. Senate Republicans navigated sharp internal rifts to narrowly pass a massive tax and spending package that implements much of President Donald Trump’s domestic agenda. But Georgia Republicans aren’t nearly as divided over the high-stakes legislation.

🏥 Shriners Children’s, a global nonprofit pediatric health care system, is opening a $153 million medical research facility at Georgia Tech’s Science Square on Atlanta’s Westside.

⛰️ The Georgia Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans filed a lawsuit that targets a planned “truth-telling” museum at the park.

WORDS OF WISDOM

Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

If you are looking for a pick-me-up today, take some time to read about Ted Masters, or “Mr. Ted” — the Peachtree City crossing guard who never forgets a high-five or a friendly smile.

“I try to be someone they look up to — not in a scary way. Just showing that authority can be kind." - "Mr. Ted"

NEWS BITES

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs acquitted of most serious charges, convicted of a prostitution-related offense

Just in case you didn’t see the main story on every national news outlet.

Georgia startup’s solar tech can power spacecraft. It won a Space Force contract.

So, if I hold my dying cellphone out high enough, can the Atomic-6 charge it for me?

Ronald Acuña Jr. named starting outfielder in All-Star game

A shining star in what’s been an otherwise forgettable season for the Braves.

Believe it or not, Hawks could be a top contender in East next season

Better get tickets early. And if they flounder, there will be plenty later.

ON THIS DATE

July 3, 1930

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

The Atlanta Journal — Double holiday to mark Fourth in Atlanta. “A double-barreled celebration of the Glorious Fourth will give Atlanta workers Friday and Saturday a two-day rest in which to invite serene contemplation or hectic speechmaking, as their tastes dictate. Owing to the fact that the day falls on Friday, it has been decided practically unanimously to observe an entire week-end of festivities.”

An ENTIRE WEEKEND for serene contemplation or hectic speechmaking! They sure knew how to hold a hootenanny in 1930.

ONE MORE THING

OK, one more chance to sit back and enjoy. Catch up on a new binge: Cadillac Chronicles TV. Think of it as Atlanta’s version of “Tiny Desk,” but with classic wheels.

