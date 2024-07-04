RACE COUNTDOWN: 1 DAY

Technically, less than 24 hours!

Of course, resting while you visualize success is just as important the day before a big race. To help you clear your mind, today we’ll cover crucial Peachtree details, pre-race checklists and all the ways to celebrate after you cross the finish line.

FIRST, LET’S MAKE A LIST

Time to check some things off. As you get organized, use the lists below to help you through your final race preparations.

Today:

✅ Check the forecast for tomorrow

✅ Drink lots of water

✅ Eat a balanced (but not too heavy) meal

✅ Get a good night’s sleep

✅ Prep your gear in advance — no one wants to be half-awake, searching for socks

Tomorrow:

✅ Speaking of gear, remember Bob Wells’ mantra: Nothing new on race day!

✅ Sunscreen and hat

✅ Pre-race fuel

✅ Race bib

✅ Safety pins/fasteners

✅ Fully charged phone

GETTING AROUND ON RACE DAY

Racers headed to the race’s Lenox Square start should be aware: There is not parking for participants. Your best bets are MARTA or ride-hailing services such as Uber or Lyft.

🚇 If taking MARTA: Trains will start running at 4 a.m. tomorrow. If you haven’t already, you can save time by getting a Breeze ticket early at the pre-race expo. MARTA has created a special wristband pass for Peachtree participants, so you won’t need to carry anything. The wristband passes are available to purchase at the expo, or, if you bought a pass alongside with UPS number mailing, you ought to have received it with your race bib.

You can also buy a ticket or card at MARTA train stations. More essential info about refillable Breeze cards and bus schedules here.

🚖 Ride sharing: If you prefer to have Uber, Lyft or a friend drive you, the race will have designated drop-off spots at:

East side: Lenox Road and Ga. 400 north

West side: East Paces Ferry and Roxboro roads

North side: Peachtree Street and Narmore Drive

🚧 Road closures: There will be closures tomorrow on some of the busiest streets in Buckhead and Midtown, but Atlanta Track Club has your back. Click here for everything you need to know about road closures on race day.

🏠 Getting home: After the race — and after you’ve enjoyed some of Midtown’s excellent post-race dining options — make your way to MARTA’s Midtown station to take the train home.

The Midtown station is a 15-minute walk from Piedmont Park. You can enter from 10th Street (north) or Peachtree Place (south).

MORE MUST-KNOW INFO

📫 Get your race number: That may seem obvious, but it never hurts to be thorough. Runners who didn’t purchase UPS shipping when they registered need to pick up their race numbers at the Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo presented by Publix.

📝 Expo info: You’ll have until 6 p.m. today in Lenox Square to pick up your packet, browse an endless array of running paraphernalia and say hi to your friends at the AJC.

⏰ Start wave times: Wave assignments are performance-based, and runners who submitted times from previous races were assigned to waves according to those times. Wave assignments are then weighted based on member status. Participants who didn’t submit results from previous races are assigned to later waves.

There are 21 lettered waves from A to Y (no I, O, Q or V). You can look up your start wave here.

🚧 Course maps: Keeping with tradition, runners will start at Lenox Square in Buckhead, then travel down Peachtree Road before turning onto 10th Street in Midtown and finishing at Piedmont Park.

Download detailed maps of the start area (with starting waves), course and finish area here.

🏃 Virtual runner reminders: Make sure to complete your races and submit your results by Saturday, July 5, at noon. Each registered virtual runner received an email Monday with a dedicated link to enter their times. Runners can also submit results via the track club’s app.

❓More frequently asked questions:

Does the course have a time limit? Yes, the course will experience a rolling reopening to traffic as the final participants move toward the finish line with the entire course reopened to vehicles by 11:00 a.m.

Yes, the course will experience a rolling reopening to traffic as the final participants move toward the finish line with the entire course reopened to vehicles by 11:00 a.m. Is the course closed to traffic? Yes, but participants should remain aware of their surroundings.

Yes, but participants should remain aware of their surroundings. What’s not allowed on the course? Pets, backpacks and wheeled conveyances — including baby strollers, bicycles, scooters, skateboards and inline skates — are not allowed.

For other concerns or questions, keep your Peachtree go guide handy or visit Atlanta Track Club’s FAQs page.

CROSSING THE FINISH LINE

There — I know that was a lot, but I hope it helped! Are you envisioning yourself, arms outstretched, striding across the finish line? Keep in mind tomorrow that, before you head home, the end of the race is just the start of the fun. Here are a few things to stick around for:

The official 2025 Peachtree Road Race T-shirt reveal

Free beer from SweetWater (pick up a 21+ wristband from SweetWater at the expo)

Three live DJs spinning in shaded celebration zones in Piedmont Park

Jolene Jolene, Atlanta’s first bar for women’s sports, opens tomorrow in Pullman Yards — with a special deal lined up for Peachtree racers.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream also teased a sweet treat for runners on social this week.

And don’t forget! You can redeem your one-year Premium Digital subscription to the AJC here (courtesy of Atlanta Track Club).

THERE’S PLENTY MORE PEACHTREE TO GO

Stick with us after the race! We’ll have newsletters for the next two Saturdays — July 5 and 12 — to look back on all you’ve accomplished and keep the momentum going for your next goal.

COOL-DOWN

Before the fireworks, parades and picnics, you’re taking on the “world’s largest 10K.” Remember to take mental snapshots along the way of your surroundings — fellow racers, family and friends cheering on the Peachtree community, the city’s skyline and the trees in Piedmont Park. Stay present, even as you chase the finish line. Then go celebrate big. 🎆