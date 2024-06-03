Atlanta Public Schools programs canceled Tuesday due to water woes

Atlanta Public Schools announced Monday evening that summer school and other summer programs will be canceled again Tuesday, following a weekend of water main breaks that city officials are continuing to repair.

“Thank you for your continued support and understanding as we navigate our operations following the water main break that has impacted much of the city,” the statement read.

“Please note that the city has not yet been authorized to lift the boil water advisory, so summer school and programs will not convene tomorrow, June 4.”