Atlanta Public Schools programs canceled Tuesday due to water woes

Automobiles travel on West Peachtree Street as water from a fire hydrant (behind SUV on the right) spills water in between 13th and 14th streets in Atlanta on Monday, June 3, 2024. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Automobiles travel on West Peachtree Street as water from a fire hydrant (behind SUV on the right) spills water in between 13th and 14th streets in Atlanta on Monday, June 3, 2024. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Atlanta Public Schools announced Monday evening that summer school and other summer programs will be canceled again Tuesday, following a weekend of water main breaks that city officials are continuing to repair.

“Thank you for your continued support and understanding as we navigate our operations following the water main break that has impacted much of the city,” the statement read.

“Please note that the city has not yet been authorized to lift the boil water advisory, so summer school and programs will not convene tomorrow, June 4.”

According to the statement, employees should continue to work remotely.

The announcement comes after summer programs were canceled Monday due to the city’s ongoing water woes.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

