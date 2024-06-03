10 injured when car veers off I-20, hits MARTA bus, state patrol says

Ten people were taken to hospitals for treatment Monday afternoon when a car struck a MARTA bus in Atlanta, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Troopers were called around 2:20 p.m. to the crash on I-20 westbound and Windsor Street. Investigators believe a car was on the exit ramp from I-20 and failed to yield to a bus on Windsor Street.

The car’s driver, whose name was not released, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment, the state patrol said. Nine people aboard the MARTA bus were taken to Emory Midtown Hospital for treatment.