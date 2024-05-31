Atlanta water problems: What areas were under a boil water advisory on Friday

Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management announced water service would be halted at 5 p.m. Friday in much of Atlanta, including all of downtown, so crews can work to repair breaks on a 48-inch and 36-inch transmission line “that carries large volumes of water to the metropolitan area.”

Just after 2 p.m., the Watershed Management Department issued a boil water advisory “out of an abundance of caution.” The advisory affects any Atlanta water customers who have experienced a water outage or low water pressure.

The areas affected included a broad swath of Northwest Atlanta, Downtown Atlanta and East Atlanta, among others. For example, eateries across Little Five Points, Downtown, Grant Park, Old Fourth Ward, the West End, East Atlanta, Midtown, Inman Park and Candler Park were all forced to close due to water outages or low water pressure.

