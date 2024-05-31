Breaking: UPDATE | Water shut off in much of Atlanta to allow for repairs after main breaks
Metro Atlanta

Atlanta water problems: What areas were under a boil water advisory on Friday

A pedestrian walks by a water main break at Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and James P. Brawley Drive in Atlanta on Friday, May 31, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

A pedestrian walks by a water main break at Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and James P. Brawley Drive in Atlanta on Friday, May 31, 2024.
By AJC Staff
18 minutes ago

Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management announced water service would be halted at 5 p.m. Friday in much of Atlanta, including all of downtown, so crews can work to repair breaks on a 48-inch and 36-inch transmission line “that carries large volumes of water to the metropolitan area.”

Just after 2 p.m., the Watershed Management Department issued a boil water advisory “out of an abundance of caution.” The advisory affects any Atlanta water customers who have experienced a water outage or low water pressure.

The areas affected included a broad swath of Northwest Atlanta, Downtown Atlanta and East Atlanta, among others. For example, eateries across Little Five Points, Downtown, Grant Park, Old Fourth Ward, the West End, East Atlanta, Midtown, Inman Park and Candler Park were all forced to close due to water outages or low water pressure.

Atlanta's Department of Watershed Management issued a boil water advisory for the impacted area seen in this map. May 31, 2024 (Credit: Atlanta Department of Watershed Management)

Credit: Atlanta Department of Watershed Management

icon to expand image

Credit: Atlanta Department of Watershed Management

