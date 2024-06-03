16-year-old charged with murder in botched drug deal in Gwinnett, police say

A 16-year-old has been charged with murder following a weekend shooting that left a man dead, Gwinnett County police said Monday.

At 11:30 p.m. Saturday, 911 callers reported hearing gunshots and screaming in the area of Gwens Trail in a neighborhood near Lilburn. Officers arrived to find a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the 3000 block of Betty Jean Court.

The man killed was identified as Terrence Weston, 28, of Lawrenceville, police said.