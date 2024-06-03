16-year-old charged with murder in botched drug deal in Gwinnett, police say

A 16-year-old has been charged with murder following a weekend shooting that left a man dead, Gwinnett County police said Monday.
At 11:30 p.m. Saturday, 911 callers reported hearing gunshots and screaming in the area of Gwens Trail in a neighborhood near Lilburn. Officers arrived to find a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the 3000 block of Betty Jean Court.
The man killed was identified as Terrence Weston, 28, of Lawrenceville, police said.
Investigators later charged Ryan Abreu of Lawrenceville with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a person under 18, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
“The motive for the incident appears to be drug-related,” Gwinnett police said in an emailed statement Monday.
Abreu was charged as an adult and is in custody, police said.
