It is highly likely the three-judge panel will hear arguments on this appeal, although the vast majority of the cases the court hears are decided without oral arguments.

The panel is not expected to issue a decision before voters cast their votes in the presidential election this fall.

The Georgia Constitution mandates that the matter must be decided within two terms of court, which means the justices would need to rule before mid-March 2025. It’s possible the judges could agree to expedite the timeline, but most cases are decided roughly eight-and-a-half months after they’re first docketed, according to court observers.

The appeals court is one of the busiest of its kind in the country. Its 15 members are non-partisan and elected in staggered, six-year terms, though most of the current membership was appointed by sitting governors and subsequently reelected.

The announcement came not long after the clerk of Fulton Superior Court sent thousands of pages of background documents to the appeals court. Among the transmitted paperwork: copies of the indictment, bond orders for the nine defendants who sought out the appeal, prior court filings and rulings from Judge Scott McAfee. The court also sent transcripts of the February evidentiary hearing that included sworn testimony from Willis and Nathan Wade, the former special prosecutor whose romantic relationship with the DA prompted defendants’ push to remove the entire office from the case.

McAfee issued a ruling in March that allowed Willis to stay on the case if Wade departed the prosecution. Wade authored his letter of resignation that day, but that didn’t satiate the defendants, who said Willis still had a conflict of interest that warranted her removal. They appealed McAfee’s ruling, and the appeals court agreed last month to take up the matter.

The panel won’t be collecting new evidence. It will instead determine whether McAfee arrived at the correct legal conclusions.

