Breaking: Georgia court sets Oct. 4 as tentative hearing date in Fani Willis appeal
Georgia court sets Oct. 4 as tentative hearing date in Fani Willis appeal

Three judges selected to consider whether Fulton DA should remain on Trump case
Three judges selected to hear the Fani Willis appeal: Judge Benjamin Land; Judge Todd Markle; and Judge Trenton Brown. (Benjamin Land; Nydia Tisdale/Wikimedia; Trenton Brown)

By and
Updated 21 minutes ago

The Georgia Court of Appeals on Monday officially docketed the challenge to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the election interference case and assigned three judges to hear it.

Judges Todd Markle, Trenton Brown and Benjamin Land are set to hear what will likely be the court’s most high-profile appeal in its history. Notices sent to defense counsel about the docketing said oral arguments are tentatively set to be heard on Oct. 4.

Presiding Judge Yvette Miller was initially assigned to the three-judge panel, but she recused herself from the case. Miller is retiring at the end of the year.

It is highly likely the three-judge panel will hear arguments on this appeal, although the vast majority of the cases the court hears are decided without oral arguments.

The panel is not expected to issue a decision before voters cast their votes in the presidential election this fall.

The Georgia Constitution mandates that the matter must be decided within two terms of court, which means the justices would need to rule before mid-March 2025. It’s possible the judges could agree to expedite the timeline, but most cases are decided roughly eight-and-a-half months after they’re first docketed, according to court observers.

ExploreThe latest in the Georgia case against Trump

The appeals court is one of the busiest of its kind in the country. Its 15 members are non-partisan and elected in staggered, six-year terms, though most of the current membership was appointed by sitting governors and subsequently reelected.

The announcement came not long after the clerk of Fulton Superior Court sent thousands of pages of background documents to the appeals court. Among the transmitted paperwork: copies of the indictment, bond orders for the nine defendants who sought out the appeal, prior court filings and rulings from Judge Scott McAfee. The court also sent transcripts of the February evidentiary hearing that included sworn testimony from Willis and Nathan Wade, the former special prosecutor whose romantic relationship with the DA prompted defendants’ push to remove the entire office from the case.

ExploreTimeline of allegations against Fulton DA Fani Willis

McAfee issued a ruling in March that allowed Willis to stay on the case if Wade departed the prosecution. Wade authored his letter of resignation that day, but that didn’t satiate the defendants, who said Willis still had a conflict of interest that warranted her removal. They appealed McAfee’s ruling, and the appeals court agreed last month to take up the matter.

The panel won’t be collecting new evidence. It will instead determine whether McAfee arrived at the correct legal conclusions.

This is a developing story. Please return to ajc.com for updates.

BREAKING
INSIDE CITY HALL
OPINION
LISTEN
Featured

