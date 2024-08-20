A.M. ATL: More MARTA, more questions

Morning, y’all! The weeklong trend of temperatures in the upper 80s continues today.

News wise, we’ve got the latest on another contentious new election rule, an expected surge in COVID-19 and Austin Riley’s injured hand. Plus dispatches from the DNC — and a friendly plea for your dog photos.

But first: What, exactly, is your extra sales tax paying for?

***

FUZZY FINANCES?

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Practically since its inception, folks have griped about MARTA’s financial decisions. Right, wrong or indifferent, it’s a tradition that’s five decades old.

And it ain’t going anywhere anytime soon.

As new AJC transportation maven Sara Gregory first reported, Atlanta released its much-anticipated audit of MARTA spending in the city on Monday. The results?

The transit agency owes Atlanta taxpayers as much as $70 million after overcharging the “More MARTA” expansion program for bus and other operational services. That’s cash that should’ve been spent on capital projects, the city contends.

MARTA officials balked at what they called “flawed methodology” and incorrect calculations. It’s complicated, but MARTA CEO Collie Greenwood suggested the auditors applied a post-pandemic funding formula to several years preceding COVID-19′s arrival.

Here’s the thing, though: MARTA reportedly “wasn’t able to tell auditors how it calculated the costs those years.” Documentation? A big fat shrug emoji, basically.

Why it matters: All of this money, of course, is tax money. In 2016, Atlantans agreed to pay an extra half-penny sales tax to fund nearly $3 billion worth of new transit projects.

That list got a trim last year, with initiatives like Beltline rail (still a hot topic!) shoved off the tier of top priorities. One of the projects that did make the cut — the much-debated renovation of the Five Points station — was put on pause pending the results of this audit.

So where does it lie now? Where does anything lie now? What about those four new rail stations?

Who knows!

Mayor Andre Dickens says the city expects repayment in full.

Expect a bumpy ride.

***

LIVE FROM THE DNC

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention featured protesters; a prime-time sermon from Georgia’s U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock; and an emotional farewell speech from President Joe Biden.

“America, I love you,” Biden said. More photos here.

On the Day 2 schedule: Jason Carter (grandson of former President Jimmy Carter) and Barack Obama. Check out live updates from the AJC crew on the ground in Chicago. You can ask them questions, too!

***

ELECTION EDICTS

Donald Trump-backed members of the State Election Board approved a new rule that mandates new vote counts and allows officials to examine a wide range of documents before certifying results.

Voting advocates, the election board’s lone Democrat and chairman John Fervier (who was appointed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp) opposed the rule.

Fervier said he fears “an unlimited search of documents that could create board members saying, ‘Well, I didn’t receive X, I didn’t receive Y, so I’m not gonna, I’m not gonna certify this election.’”

***

MAKING HIS PITCH

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Gov. Brian Kemp plans to launch a $10.7 million ad campaign for his struggling Pathways to Coverage health insurance program. Only about 4,300 Georgians have enrolled in the limited Medicaid expansion plan.

More health news: The CDC expects COVID-19′s biggest summer wave in two years to hit Georgia soon.

***

DATA, DATA, DATA

Denver-based Vantage Data Centers wants to build two (you guessed it) data centers in South Fulton. Together they’d cover nearly 1.5 million square feet, which is more floor space than Bank of America Plaza.

Which is Atlanta’s tallest building.

***

ANOTHER BAD BREAK

Credit: Godofredo A. Vázquez/AP Credit: Godofredo A. Vázquez/AP

With the division-leading Phillies in town tonight to kick off a three-game series, the Braves have a great opportunity to make up some ground. But they’ll have to do it without third baseman Austin Riley.

An MRI found a fracture in Riley’s right hand, making him (roughly) the 507th Braves player to suffer a significant injury this year. He’s expected to miss six to eight weeks — or just about the rest of the season.

More sports highlights:

Bulldogs: An Athens judge dropped racing and reckless driving charges filed against star linebacker Smael Mondon following his July arrest.

An Athens judge dropped racing and reckless driving charges filed against star linebacker Smael Mondon following his July arrest. Jackets: Columnist Mark Bradley says head coach Brent Key made Georgia Tech relevant again.

Columnist Mark Bradley says head coach Brent Key made Georgia Tech relevant again. United: Midfielder Dax McCarty says he’s retiring after the season.

***

SOAPS AND SCREAMS

» “The Gates” is the first new daytime soap opera in 25 years. The CBS project will feature a predominantly Black cast — and shoot out of Assembly Studios in Doraville. So that’s cool.

» At Six Flags Over Georgia, this year’s “Fright Fest” will include a “Stranger Things” themed maze. The Netflix hit is largely filmed in metro Atlanta.

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Hartsfield-Jackson’s ground transportation manager resigns

» With Pharrell’s help, local Black founders make connections at Olympics

» Sandy Springs teen bonds out after arrest in friend’s fentanyl OD

» Atlanta City Council OKs new fund for legacy businesses

» Mint Coffeehouse brings a taste of Syrian culture to Tucker

***

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 20, 1939

Geraldine “Jerry” Rivers, the daughter of Georgia’s governor, got engaged to John J. Mangham, Jr., the son of that governor’s political rival.

Not quite the Montagues and Capulets, but an interesting arrangement nonetheless.

“Jerry is a fine girl, so much like her mother,” the elder Mangham said. “J.J., too, is like his mother. So I guess that makes everything all right.”

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: John Spink Credit: John Spink

AJC photographer John Spink captured Paulding County Sheriff’s Lt. Tracy Brown leaving flowers on the hood of a patrol car in honor of Deputy Brandon Cunningham, who was killed while responding to a domestic violence call over the weekend.

Read more about the danger presented by such calls.

***

ONE MORE THING

A new Forbes survey found that Australian shepherds and Bernese mountain dogs rank as Georgia’s favorite canine companions. If you’ve got one (or, let’s be honest, any other breed) lemme see those photos!

***

