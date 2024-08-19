Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Austin Riley has right hand fracture, will miss 6-8 weeks

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley follows the flight of his solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

By
10 minutes ago

The Braves could be without Austin Riley for the rest of the season – depending on how his right hand heals.

Riley on Monday underwent an MRI that revealed a right hand fracture. The Braves said he’ll miss approximately six to eight weeks.

There are about six weeks remaining in the regular season.

On Sunday in Anaheim, Riley was hit on the right hand by a 97-mph sinker. He underwent X-rays and a CT scan, but those were inconclusive.

On Monday, the Braves learned more after he had an MRI.

MORE TO COME

About the Author

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

