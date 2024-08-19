Braves’ Austin Riley has right hand fracture, will miss 6-8 weeks

The Braves could be without Austin Riley for the rest of the season – depending on how his right hand heals.
Riley on Monday underwent an MRI that revealed a right hand fracture. The Braves said he’ll miss approximately six to eight weeks.
There are about six weeks remaining in the regular season.
On Sunday in Anaheim, Riley was hit on the right hand by a 97-mph sinker. He underwent X-rays and a CT scan, but those were inconclusive.
On Monday, the Braves learned more after he had an MRI.
