Sandy Springs teen bonds out after arrest in friend’s fentanyl OD

A Sandy Springs teen was released on bond after she was arrested in connection with another teen’s fentanyl overdose, officials said.

Mallery James,19, was released on $50,000 bond Friday after her preliminary hearing in the death of Makayla Peacock, 19, according to Sandy Springs police.

Peacock died June 6 from a fentanyl overdose after ingesting fentanyl-laced pills, officials said. Officers found her unconscious inside a residence, after receiving an emergency call.