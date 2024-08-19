Sandy Springs teen bonds out after arrest in friend’s fentanyl OD

A Sandy Springs teen was released on bond after she was arrested in connection with another teen’s fentanyl overdose, officials said.
Mallery James,19, was released on $50,000 bond Friday after her preliminary hearing in the death of Makayla Peacock, 19, according to Sandy Springs police.
Peacock died June 6 from a fentanyl overdose after ingesting fentanyl-laced pills, officials said. Officers found her unconscious inside a residence, after receiving an emergency call.
Investigators later discovered that Peacock purchased the pills from James. She was arrested July 25, police said, and charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter by causing fentanyl overdose death.
According to authorities, James and Peacock “grew up as friends.”
“Kayla was an amazing young lady who lit up every room she was in,” Peacock’s obituary read. “She loved fearlessly and was loved by all who knew her.”
