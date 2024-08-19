‘The Gates,’ the first new soap opera in 25 years, will shoot in Atlanta

Episodes will debut on CBS in January 2025, replacing the panel talk show “The Talk” at 2 p.m. weekdays. “The Talk” was an alternative to “The View” and debuted in 2010.

CBS has not released many details about the soap, including casting. In April, it said “The Gates” will follow the lives of a wealthy Black family in a posh, gated community. The showrunner is Michele Val Jean, a veteran soap writer who has won awards for her work on “The Bold and The Beautiful” and “General Hospital.”

A CBS spokeswoman assigned to “The Gates” didn’t respond to an AJC email seeking more information.

The soap opera genre, once a robust daytime offering for decades, has shrunken its footprint over the years, replaced largely by game shows, judge shows and news shows. Many fans of soaps are now hooked on reality programming like dating programs and “Real Housewives”-style drama from real people. This resulted in long-running soaps dying, including “Guiding Light” (1952-2009) and “As the World Turns” (1956-2010).

Currently, the only active soap operas are “General Hospital” (ABC), “The Young and the Restless” (CBS) and “The Bold and the Beautiful” (also CBS).

“The Gates” is a joint venture between CBS Studios and the NAACP. It is also partnering with P&G Studios, a division of Procter & Gamble.

Most TV shows nowadays shoot in a span of a few months, then take lengthy breaks. A soap opera is true full-time work since it shoots all year around.

This also means a steady tenant for Assembly, owned by Atlanta-based Gray Television, which opened in late 2023 in space that once housed a General Motors auto assembly plant and has 22 soundstages. It has since been home to upcoming Peacock series such as “Fight Night” starring Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson and Samuel L. Jackson, which comes out Sept. 5; and “Teacup,” a mysterious drama starring Yvonne Strahovski, set to debut Oct. 10.