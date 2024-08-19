Sorry, Uga XI, Georgia’s favorite breed isn’t the English Bulldog

From dachshund to Doberman, there are a lot of dog breeds. With the Peach State’s top college football team primed for another national championship, it would stand to reason the highly adored Georgia Bulldogs’ iconic mascot the English bulldog would be popular locally. According to Forbes’ rankings, however, bulldogs are not on Georgia’s mind at all.

For our favorite canine, it was a tie between the Australian shepherd and Bernese mountain dog.

Forbes Advisor surveyed 10,000 dog owners from around the country to see which of the 25 most popular dog breeds (as dictated by the American Kennel Club) ranked highest in each state. While bulldogs earned the top spot in eight states, and the French bulldog earned the top national ranking by AKC last year, Georgia pet owners have other interests.

“Australian shepherds are known to be highly intelligent herding dogs with high energy levels,” Forbes reported. “Commonly referred to as ‘Aussies,’ this breed’s coat comes in an array of colors, including shades of blue and red. These tireless dogs are generally in good health, but the AKC recommends prospective owners test their new Aussie for potential hip, elbow and eye conditions.”

The breed earned first place in 10 state rankings, including Georgia and neighboring Alabama.

“The Bernese mountain dog is a hearty working dog that’s easy to train and intelligent,” Forbes said. “This large breed can be up to 27.5 inches tall and weigh as much as 115 pounds. The Bernese mountain dog’s coat is typically black, brown and white, with long, silky hair. The AKC recommends prospective Bernese mountain dog owners to request tests of the hips and elbows, as well as a degenerative myelopathy test and cardiac exam, before bringing a pup home from a breeder.”

The Bernese mountain dog took nine top rankings, including Georgia and Florida. But overall, Americans proved none too picky with their pets. A majority of voters selected “no breed in particular” as their favorite.

The second highest overall ranked canine, the German shepherd, took home 16 state votes.

“Well-known as a highly trainable and intelligent dog, German shepherds ranked as America’s second favorite dog breed in America,” Forbes said. “This breed is loyal and known as the most common breed to serve as search and rescue dogs and police K-9s, as well as aids in the military. This powerful breed is generally healthy, but the AKC notes German shepherds can experience bloat, a life-threatening swelling of the abdomen, and recommends owners educate themselves on the symptoms.”