MARTA plans 4 new train stations in Atlanta: Where are they?

All four stops would bring thousands of commuters closer to the Atlanta Beltline.
Aerial photograph shows Marta train tracks in foreground and redevelop area of Murphy Crossing in background on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced Monday the largest expansion to MARTA’s train network in decades with four new stations expected to join the public transit system, including one at a large development project along the Beltline. One station will be at Murphy Crossing along the Beltline’s Westside Trail, meaning the popular mixed-use trail loop will soon be connected to heavy rail. The other three will be “infill” stations between existing stops, but the specific locations and how they will be funded were not provided. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

In a major step toward expanding Atlanta’s transit infrastructure, Mayor Andre Dickens announced the addition of four new stations to the MARTA network earlier this spring. These stations are meant to offer a more accessible rail system and cater to the growing needs of the city’s residents.

So, where exactly will these stations be?

Murphy Crossing

One station will be at Murphy Crossing along the Beltline’s Westside Trail, meaning the popular mixed-use trail loop will soon be connected to heavy rail.

Murphy Crossing is by far one of the largest projects now underway along the Beltline. The project is expected to include approximately 1,100 housing units and up to 180,000 square feet of commercial space, both with significant affordability components. The surrounding area near West End, Oakland City, and Adair Park is undergoing rapid redevelopment into a community hub with new residential and commercial spaces. This station will provide a link for commuters, offering easy access to the Beltline’s trails and surrounding neighborhoods.

The Beltline is anticipating a major redevelopment within the next six years, including adding 16.3 more miles of trail and infrastructure groundwork for future transit installation.

Krog Street/Hulsey Yard

Another station will be built at Krog Street, next to Hulsey Yard. This area’s mix of historic charm and modern buzz will benefit from the MARTA stop considering it includes local landmarks such as Krog Street Market and Krog Street Tunnel, which draw both residents and tourists.

This area has boomed in recent years, which has been positive for development and foot-traffic but a headache for congestion.

Armour Yards

Conveniently located between Buckhead and Midtown, Armour Yards is a bustling office and retail community expected to connect to the northeast Atlanta Beltline. Unlike Krog Street Market, the area has limited foot traffic. There are currently no MARTA bus or train routes that allow commuters easy access to the area. This proposed new infill station will help close a 4 mile gap between the two nearest MARTA stations, Arts Center and Lindberg Center stations.

Joseph E. Boone

Joseph E. Boone will be MARTA’s newest transit station in northwest Atlanta between the Ashby and Bankhead stations. The area has become a hot spot for redevelopment and will likely be the most impactful addition to the metro line for low-income commuters in this historically overlooked part of town. Just south of the newly transformed West Midtown and not far from Atlanta’s Westside Reservoir Park, this area near Bankhead and Grove Park is a key part of the city’s redevelopment plans. Atlanta Beltline Inc. is already in the process of developing 425 Chappell Road, which sits adjacent to 30 acres of city-owned property near Boone, including Maddox Park. The city has around 60 acres of publicly-owned land in the area that will — after the Beltline is finished — connect directly to the trail system.

