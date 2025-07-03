Politics
Atlanta Track Club CEO says expect ‘fun, new energy’ from Peachtree Road Race

The ‘Politically Georgia’ team talked about the July Fourth race, campaign finance and the U.S. Senate passing the ‘big, beautiful bill.’
Atlanta Track Club executive director Rich Kenah in April 2021, holding a briefing at the Atlanta Track Club headquarters about that year's Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

1 hour ago

Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah says this year’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race will have a “new energy.”

Kenah talked to Atlanta Journal-Constitution podcast producer Natalie Mendenhall on Thursday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast.

He also offered tips for runners facing the heat, hills and humidity on the July Fourth 10K.

“It’s Atlanta. We’re used to hot, humid weather,” he said. “That’s why we’ve got 50,000 towels for people as they come across the finish line to cool them down.”

The former Olympian has led the Track Club since 2014, and he acknowledged the AJC’s decades-long commitment to the race.

“The event does not happen without the collaboration and the partnership of the AJC,” he said. “To be honest with you, the exponential growth of the race in the 1970s through the 1990s was largely as a result of the commitment.”

He also spoke about road closures on the day of the race and urged runners to take MARTA.

But he did give a warning to people looking to drive to the race, which starts at 6:50 a.m.

“Do not try to cross Peachtree anytime after 5 a.m. because that’s when all the roads will close. So make sure you’re at your destination if you can be by 5 a.m.,” he said.

Then AJC journalists Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell talked about early fundraising reports for candidates for the 2026 elections.

The quarterly period ended Monday, and candidates must report results by mid-July, with most expected to share their information in the coming days.

Also, Mitchell discussed the U.S. Senate passing the “big, beautiful bill” championed by President Donald Trump.

