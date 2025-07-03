Atlanta Track Club CEO says expect ‘fun, new energy’ from Peachtree Road Race

“It’s Atlanta. We’re used to hot, humid weather,” he said. “That’s why we’ve got 50,000 towels for people as they come across the finish line to cool them down.”

The former Olympian has led the Track Club since 2014, and he acknowledged the AJC’s decades-long commitment to the race.

“The event does not happen without the collaboration and the partnership of the AJC,” he said. “To be honest with you, the exponential growth of the race in the 1970s through the 1990s was largely as a result of the commitment.”

He also spoke about road closures on the day of the race and urged runners to take MARTA.

Let MARTA drive you to the 56th AJC Peachtree Road Race and Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo. It's the safest and most efficient way to skip traffic and get to the event with ease!



📅 EXPO: July 2–3

📌 Held in Lenox Square, Macy’s Lot

🚆Take MARTA to Lenox Station

🕘 Doors open… pic.twitter.com/7YlBhRgjoA — MARTA (@MARTAtransit) July 1, 2025

But he did give a warning to people looking to drive to the race, which starts at 6:50 a.m.

“Do not try to cross Peachtree anytime after 5 a.m. because that’s when all the roads will close. So make sure you’re at your destination if you can be by 5 a.m.,” he said.

Then AJC journalists Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell talked about early fundraising reports for candidates for the 2026 elections.

The quarterly period ended Monday, and candidates must report results by mid-July, with most expected to share their information in the coming days.

Also, Mitchell discussed the U.S. Senate passing the “big, beautiful bill” championed by President Donald Trump.

