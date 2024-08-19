Politics

Jimmy Carter’s grandson Jason set to honor grandfather’s legacy at DNC

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Carter, right, speaks during a campaign stop as his grandfather, former President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn, left, look on, Monday, Oct. 27, 2014, in Columbus, Ga. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Credit: David Goldman

Credit: David Goldman

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Carter, right, speaks during a campaign stop as his grandfather, former President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn, left, look on, Monday, Oct. 27, 2014, in Columbus, Ga. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
By
45 minutes ago

CHICAGO – Jason Carter, the grandson of former President Jimmy Carter, is slated to speak Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention on behalf of his grandfather, who has told his family he hopes to stay alive long enough to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

The younger Carter told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he will give a speech about his grandfather’s legacy on the second day of the convention. Other speakers that night include former President Barack Obama, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff.

A former state senator, Jason Carter has emerged as an heir to his family’s political legacy. He captured the Democratic nomination for governor in 2014, losing to Republican Gov. Nathan Deal, and now chairs the Carter Center human rights group his grandfather founded.

He also is comfortable on the national stage, with a resume that includes giving a memorable eulogy at his grandmother Rosalynn Carter’s funeral in November 2023.

Jimmy Carter, who entered hospice care in February 2023, is set to celebrate his 100th birthday on Oct. 1. Jason Carter told the AJC his grandfather recently told relatives he’s more interested in voting for Harris than reaching the milestone.

“I’m only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris,” the former president told his son Chip, according to Jason Carter.

The former president wouldn’t have to wait long after his birthday to cast his ballot. Georgia’s three-week early voting period for the presidential election begins on Oct. 15.

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray/AJC

Plans underway for Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday
Placeholder Image

Credit: Al Drago/The New York Times

Will Geoff Duncan speak at the Democratic National Convention?
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Atlanta music jam planned for (almost) 100-year-old Jimmy Carter
Placeholder Image

Georgia Democrats dream about what could have been had Atlanta landed the Democratic...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Things to know about U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia1h ago
DNC’s first night underway: Biden, Hillary Clinton, Sen. Warnock expected to speak
RFK Jr. and three others face legal hurdles to Georgia’s ballot2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Audit: MARTA owes Atlanta expansion program $70 million
EXCLUSIVE
‘The Gates,’ the first new soap opera in 25 years, will shoot in Atlanta
Sorry, Uga XI, Georgia’s favorite breed isn’t the English bulldog