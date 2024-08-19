MARTA owes Atlanta expansion program $70 million, audit finds

The audit was shared Monday with City Council members and MARTA’s board of directors. In a statement, Mayor Andre Dickens’ office said city officials agree with all of the auditor’s recommendations.

“Mayor Dickens and MARTA’s CEO, as well as both organization’s respective CFO’s and attorneys have been in discussions about the findings and a path forward,” the statement reads.

Of the $70 million, MARTA has previously acknowledged unspecified “errors” that led to a $9.9 million overcharge in 2022 and agreed to repayment. There’s disagreement over the rest, however.

MARTA said it has already adjusted two years of additional overstatements totaling $10.6 million, but the auditors could not find documentation proving the money was paid back. There is even less documentation surrounding the remaining $44.1 million auditors believe MARTA overcharged from 2017 through 2019.

MARTA wasn’t able to tell auditors how it calculated the costs those years, so auditors did their own calculations using the transit agency’s current funding formula to arrive at the $44.1 million overcharge estimate.

The auditors said better record keeping is needed, one of 10 recommendations in all. They recommended discussions between the city and MARTA to resolve the differences in charges and determine what MARTA must repay.

The auditors also said the city and MARTA need to get on the same page as to which capital projects will proceed, and in what order. Since the initial list was approved by voters, many of the original plans have been scaled back, with rapid bus transit planned in place of rail. The list of projects was revised in 2023 and split into two phases, but that was never officially approved.

This story is developing and will be updated.