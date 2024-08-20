Metro Atlanta

Atlanta City Council OKs new fund for legacy businesses

The first-of-its-kind program will provide financial support for city businesses 30 years or older
Father and son Thomas Portis (right) and Thomas Portis Jr. show an over 60-year-old paint shaker at Southwest Paint and Decorating, Thursday, July 10, 2024 in Atlanta. The Southwest Paint and Decorating Center on Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. has remained open for five decades since Portis purchased the business. He and his family have kept it afloat through hardships over the years like the COVID-19 pandemic.(Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Father and son Thomas Portis (right) and Thomas Portis Jr. show an over 60-year-old paint shaker at Southwest Paint and Decorating, Thursday, July 10, 2024 in Atlanta. The Southwest Paint and Decorating Center on Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. has remained open for five decades since Portis purchased the business. He and his family have kept it afloat through hardships over the years like the COVID-19 pandemic.(Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
46 minutes ago

Atlanta City Council passed legislation on Monday establishing a new fund to support longtime businesses that have served residents for decades.

Passed unanimously, the legislation sets up a $900,000 fund through Invest Atlanta that would help local institutions with storefront upgrades, social media campaigns and more.

Businesses that have operated in Atlanta for 30 years or more would be eligible to apply. While the criteria hasn’t been officially set, lawmakers said during committee meetings that small businesses with brick-and-mortar locations would be prioritized.

Council member Jason Dozier, who spearheaded the initiative, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that, while the city has made significant investments in preventing displacement of legacy homeowners, financial support for legacy businesses has been a long time coming.

“What makes a community and what makes our city is also carried by the work of our small businesses,” he said, noting many decades-old businesses have weathered a recession, the 1996 Olympics and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yet they are here still today ensuring Atlanta remains Atlanta,” Dozier said.

That includes serving thousands of international visitors who come to the city for events like sporting tournaments and look to have uniquely Atlanta experiences. City leaders hope to increase foot traffic to these businesses during events like the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup games.

The original legislation called for a $1.8 million fund, but the number was cut in half. The second installment will be included in the next fiscal year budget.

“We wanted to make sure we get this off the ground sooner than later and we didn’t want to wait,” Dozier said. “This is the way we were able to do that.”

“This is a big moment for our city,” he said.

