Atlanta City Council OKs new fund for legacy businesses

Council member Jason Dozier, who spearheaded the initiative, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that, while the city has made significant investments in preventing displacement of legacy homeowners, financial support for legacy businesses has been a long time coming.

“What makes a community and what makes our city is also carried by the work of our small businesses,” he said, noting many decades-old businesses have weathered a recession, the 1996 Olympics and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yet they are here still today ensuring Atlanta remains Atlanta,” Dozier said.

That includes serving thousands of international visitors who come to the city for events like sporting tournaments and look to have uniquely Atlanta experiences. City leaders hope to increase foot traffic to these businesses during events like the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup games.

The original legislation called for a $1.8 million fund, but the number was cut in half. The second installment will be included in the next fiscal year budget.

“We wanted to make sure we get this off the ground sooner than later and we didn’t want to wait,” Dozier said. “This is the way we were able to do that.”

“This is a big moment for our city,” he said.